EB's Chrisco signs with Caldwell Tech for basketball
H.S. basketball

EB's Chrisco signs with Caldwell Tech for basketball

East Burke senior Maya Chrisco on Monday signed with Caldwell Tech for basketball. Flanking Chrisco on the front row, from left, are her cousin Alisia Zicati, father Chad Chrisco and cousin Maria Aguilar. Standing, from left, are Caldwell coach Anderson Bynum, EB coach Crystal Bartlett and principal Katie Moore.

 JASON BAKER, THE NEWS HERALD

ICARD — East Burke senior Maya Chrisco made it official on Monday: She will continue her basketball career at nearby Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute.

Chrisco averaged 6.2 points per game this past season, starting all 12 games in which she played after averaging 5.3 points the year before.

Caldwell Tech has featured its share of Burke County talent over the past few years, from Freedom’s Amaiya Williams to Patton’s Malarie Tallent, Draughn’s Jenna Davis and EB’s Savannah Coble. EB’s Riley Haas and Sarah Grace Lockee also signed last summer with CCC&TI.

Chrisco said she was influenced by Coble to take interest in the program.

“I didn’t want to stop playing basketball, and I just reached out because I enjoyed the program,” Chrisco said.

Chrisco, who also plays soccer at EBHS, finished out her Lady Cavalier hoops career with a 20-point performance in a home win over West Iredell and also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as a senior in the recent 2021 campaign.

“Maya is your good story. She’s doing a good job and has taken a lot in the last four years,” said Lady Cavaliers coach Crystal Bartlett. “She’s almost like my second daughter. I care about her and want her to succeed. I’m just happy she will continue playing.”

The Lady Cobras currently sport a 7-11 overall record, 0-5 in NJCAA Division I Region 10 play.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

