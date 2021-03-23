EB's Chrisco signs with Caldwell Tech for basketball

ICARD — East Burke senior Maya Chrisco made it official on Monday: She will continue her basketball career at nearby Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute.

Chrisco averaged 6.2 points per game this past season, starting all 12 games in which she played after averaging 5.3 points the year before.

Caldwell Tech has featured its share of Burke County talent over the past few years, from Freedom’s Amaiya Williams to Patton’s Malarie Tallent, Draughn’s Jenna Davis and EB’s Savannah Coble. EB’s Riley Haas and Sarah Grace Lockee also signed last summer with CCC&TI.

Chrisco said she was influenced by Coble to take interest in the program.

“I didn’t want to stop playing basketball, and I just reached out because I enjoyed the program,” Chrisco said.

Chrisco, who also plays soccer at EBHS, finished out her Lady Cavalier hoops career with a 20-point performance in a home win over West Iredell and also averaged 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game as a senior in the recent 2021 campaign.