EB's Mace signs with Lenoir-Rhyne for golf

In 2019, Mace, who first started playing golf when he was about 10, finished third or better in the TYGA boys 14-15 flight at five different events.

Mace said L-R coach Elliot Gealy was instrumental in his decision to play for the Bears.

“The coach has had involvement in my tournament progression,” said Mace, who plans to major in sports management and minor in business at L-R. “He’s been with me a while. He’s pretty much been on my tail and been super-supportive. And his faith, obviously, was a big factor because of what he means to the program. I like the fact that I’ll be able to contribute when I go in, which was a big decision-maker for me.

“I just want to keep playing at a high level and continue to get better. I want to continue to show that I can play for L-R and play competitively.”

EB boys golf coach Richard Hartley has only been with the program for one season, but he already knows the kind of success Mace can have this spring and beyond.