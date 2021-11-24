EB's Mace signs with Lenoir-Rhyne for golf

ICARD — Another Burke County prep golfer has signed to join the Lenoir-Rhyne University program, this one on the men’s side and from even closer nearby at East Burke High School.
Cavaliers’ senior golfer Sam Mace made it official with the Bears on Tuesday afternoon.
As a junior, Mace was named All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference after winning one league event. He made a second trip to the NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional, tying for 10th.
As a sophomore, when his season was COVID-19-shortened he was seventh in his lone event.
And as a freshman, Mace earned his first regional appearance and was given EBHS’ Bobby Jones Award after an All-NWFAC season when he won three league matches and posted a 76.2 scoring average, good for second-best in the conference.
In youth action, Mace also has been highly successful. In 2021 so far, he has won the boys 16-18 flight at the Tarheel Youth Golf Association’s Mimosa Junior Invitational at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton, finished second at the Burke County Open at Silver Creek Golf Club in Morganton, and 10th at Carolinas Golf Association’s Hope Valley Junior Invitational.
In 2020, he won the boys 16-18 flight at the TYGA Triad One-Day Tournament at Colonial Country Club, tied for sixth at CGA’s Carolinas Collegiate Showcase at Grandover Resort, and posted a trio of seventh-place results at the Donald Ross Junior Championship at Pinehurst and two TYGA events, the Tournament of Champions at Keith Hills Golf Club and the Dan Dobson Junior Open at Mimosa.
In 2019, Mace, who first started playing golf when he was about 10, finished third or better in the TYGA boys 14-15 flight at five different events.
Mace said L-R coach Elliot Gealy was instrumental in his decision to play for the Bears.
“The coach has had involvement in my tournament progression,” said Mace, who plans to major in sports management and minor in business at L-R. “He’s been with me a while. He’s pretty much been on my tail and been super-supportive. And his faith, obviously, was a big factor because of what he means to the program. I like the fact that I’ll be able to contribute when I go in, which was a big decision-maker for me.
“I just want to keep playing at a high level and continue to get better. I want to continue to show that I can play for L-R and play competitively.”
EB boys golf coach Richard Hartley has only been with the program for one season, but he already knows the kind of success Mace can have this spring and beyond.
“I’m super-proud of him,” Hartley said. “I kind of lucked in and fell into greatness. I didn’t have to do much to set him up. He definitely was built right as soon as I moved in. I’ve only been the coach for one year and we’ve got one more under our belts to finish strong. And from what I’ve seen, I think we’ll do that.
“He’s had to go through quite a lot to adjust to certain issues. Definitely, he’s been able to come out stronger on the other side. I think, especially see the changes with him over the summer, he’s definitely larger and able to push the ball, for sure. I’m super-excited about this spring. I only see good things on the horizon.”
Mace and Hartley are looking for more this spring in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference after finishing third as a team in the NWFAC a season ago.
“We’re going to shoot for the top,” Hartley said. “Last year, we weren’t too far off. We played with the best last year and fell short. But we didn’t fall short by much. We even beat the best a couple times, so my goals are set as high as we can go. That’s where I want to be.”
Mace thanked his coaches and his parents, Shane and Angela, for their support of his career.
