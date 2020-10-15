 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EB's Vue receives college offer
0 comments
H.S. FOOTBALL

EB's Vue receives college offer

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
101620-mnh-sports-ebvueoffer-p1

East Burke's Matthew Vue (right) blocks for running back Blane Fulbright during the second half of an October 2019 game against West Iredell.

 FILE PHOTO, THE NEWS HERALD

ICARD — East Burke football two-way senior lineman Matthew Vue says he has received his first collegiate offer from Greensboro College.

101620-mnh-sports-ebvueoffer-mug

Vue

Vue announced the news on Twitter and the post later was shared on the East Burke Cavaliers Football Facebook page, which called Vue “one of the hardest-working young men in our program.”

Last fall, Vue was given the team’s commitment award following a junior season that saw him finish second for EB with 25 pancake blocks at right guard, where he helped pave the way for running back Josh Moore as Moore set new EBHS career records in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Moore also behind the Cavs' O-line set a school record with 273 rushing yards to go with four touchdowns in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference win at West Caldwell.

Vue racked up 31 total tackles and one sack as a defensive tackle. He was named All-NWFAC after his sophomore season, helping the Cavaliers rank second in the county in rushing yards per game with 174.5.

Greensboro College is part of NCAA Division III’s USA South Athletic Conference. The Pride finished 1-9 overall last fall.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three in WCU 2020 HOF class
Sports News

Three in WCU 2020 HOF class

  • Updated

CULLOWHEE — Three former student-athletes representing three different sports comprise the Western Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame class of 20…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert