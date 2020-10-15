EB's Vue receives college offer

ICARD — East Burke football two-way senior lineman Matthew Vue says he has received his first collegiate offer from Greensboro College.

Vue announced the news on Twitter and the post later was shared on the East Burke Cavaliers Football Facebook page, which called Vue “one of the hardest-working young men in our program.”

Last fall, Vue was given the team’s commitment award following a junior season that saw him finish second for EB with 25 pancake blocks at right guard, where he helped pave the way for running back Josh Moore as Moore set new EBHS career records in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. Moore also behind the Cavs' O-line set a school record with 273 rushing yards to go with four touchdowns in a Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference win at West Caldwell.

Vue racked up 31 total tackles and one sack as a defensive tackle. He was named All-NWFAC after his sophomore season, helping the Cavaliers rank second in the county in rushing yards per game with 174.5.

Greensboro College is part of NCAA Division III’s USA South Athletic Conference. The Pride finished 1-9 overall last fall.