Edmonson, White in position at GPro Mimosa Open

Zach Edmonson of Morrisville posted the round of the tournament so far on Wednesday, his 8-under par 62 moving into the lead late in the afternoon at the GPro Tour's sixth annual Mimosa Open at Mimosa Hills Golf Club.
Second-round play was not completed Wednesday at presstime.
Edmonson, a 2013 East Carolina graduate, sits at 12-under par overall after a first-round 66 on Tuesday. (Par at Mimosa is 70 for the event this week, with Nos. 3 and 12 playing as par 4s.)
Edmonson carded birdies at Nos. 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9 for a front-nine 29 Wednesday. He then holed out for eagle at the par 4 10th hole to sit at 8-under through 10 holes, threatening the course record, before playing even par with two birdies and two bogeys over the last eight holes.
Edmonson qualified and played in the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont before he played nine Korn Ferry Tour events in 2019, making one cut.
In second place, one shot behind him at 11-under, was Davidson native Peyton White, a former Ohio University golfer. White won the GPro’s Palencia Classic in St. Augustine, Fla., in February, one of tour’s most recent events before restarting this week at Mimosa.
White opened with a 65 Tuesday and shot 64 Wednesday. He played on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica in 2018, making seven of 13 cuts and finishing as high as a tie for fourth place.
Behind those top two, three golfers shared third place late Wednesday afternoon at 9-under: Drew Perry of Charlotte, David Holmes of Knoxville, Tenn., and Chris O’Neill of Glen Allen, Va.
Holmes shot 64 Tuesday as one of two first-round leaders. He was 3-under on Wednesday’s round through 12 holes. The other overnight leader, Daniel Stringfellow of Roselle, Ill., shot 68 Wednesday and was among five golfers in a sixth-place tie.
The cutline for the 95-player field was projected at 4-under late Wednesday. Sitting one back of that number was Matt Short of Hudson, a Mimosa member who in 2019 made the cut in a Korn Ferry Tour event and qualified to play the PGA Tour’s Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.
Short also has a string of high finishes in Mimosa GPro events but shot 69 and 68 for a 3-under total through 36 holes.
Also notably, Ryan Cole, whose second-round 58 at the event in 2018 when he won established a new Mimosa tournament record and tied the all-time course record, shot 65 Tuesday and was just one stroke behind. But his even-par 70 Wednesday left him tied for 22nd.
The final round is Thursday, with tee times set to begin at 7:30 a.m.