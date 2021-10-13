Emmons gets tryout with Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are kicking the tires on Burke County native running back B.J. Emmons, according to a list of workouts and visits released by the NFL on Tuesday.

The former Freedom High School standout who played collegiately with Alabama, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and Florida Atlantic, was one of five players who worked out with the Bengals along with defensive back Holton Hill, running back Elijah Holyfield and wide receivers Anthony Johnson and Austin Watkins.

Emmons, a rookie, originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent this past spring and then played for the Las Vegas Raiders during training camp and the preseason.