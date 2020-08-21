Emmons named to Reese’s Sr. Bowl watch list

MOBILE, Ala. — Former Freedom High standout and current Florida Atlantic running back BJ Emmons was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Top 250 watch list upon its release Thursday.
Emmons, who ran for 237 yards and six touchdowns on 51 attempts during a junior season that was injury-shortened to just four full games, was one of 17 RBs named to the list, alongside North Carolina’s Michael Carter, Clemson’s Travis Etienne, Virginia’s Shane Simpson and the Alabama duo of Brian Robinson Jr. and Najee Harris.
Emmons — who finished his prep career with the Patriots as a three-time consecutive Burke County player of the year with county records for career rushing yards (6,573), career rushing touchdowns (95) and rushing yards in a game (431) — used his ranking by ESPN and Rivals as the No. 1 running back and No. 33 overall player in the nation to land a roster spot at Alabama.
After an abbreviated season with the Crimson Tide in 2016, Emmons transferred and played for Hutchinson Community College in Kansas in 2017 and was out of football in 2018 before landing with the Owls and then-head coach Lane Kiffin, who had been Emmons’ offensive coordinator at Alabama.
Kiffin is gone to Mississippi now, but Emmons remains at FAU under new head coach Willie Taggart, formerly of Florida State.
Other notables on the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list include Appalachian State wide receivers Corey Sutton and Jalen Virgil and defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor; North Carolina WR Dazz Newsome and linebacker Chazz Surratt; N.C. State WR Emeka Emezie; Duke tight end Noah Gray and offensive lineman Jack Wohlabaugh; Clemson WR Amari Rodgers and safety Nolan Turner; East Carolina offensive tackle D’Ante Smith; and N.C. Central cornerback Bryan Mills.
