Emmons scores 1st TD of season in FAU win
  • Updated
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Senior running back BJ Emmons found the end zone on a second effort 1-yard run to cap Florida Atlantic’s first possession Friday night, and the Owls never looked back in a 24-2 home win over nonconference Massachusetts.

Emmons, a Morganton native, finished with eight carries for 25 yards, the most among three Owls backs who combined for 20 carries. He also hauled in one pass for five yards. The touchdown was his first in four games this season, and he also eclipsed 100 yards for the season with the effort.

Emmons, a Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list member, ran for 237 yards and six touchdowns in four full games last year but has found the going more difficult in coach Willie Taggart’s first season.

FAU freshman quarterback Javion Posey completed 13 of 27 passes for 203 yards and rushed 19 times for 90 yards including a 70-yard touchdown in the first meeting between the schools to help ensure the Owls (5-1, 4-1 C-USA) an undefeated home campaign.

FAU (5-1) scored the first 21 points in all, as recently demoted backup QB Nick Tronti connected with Brandon Robinson for a 13-yard score. TJ Chase caught four passes for 79 yards for FAU, and David Belvin III and Teja Young each made an interception.

