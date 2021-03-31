Emmons the main attraction at FAU pro day

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Running back B.J. Emmons, a Morganton native and 2016 Freedom High graduate, was the main attraction of Florida Atlantic’s pro day on Tuesday.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Emmons ran an unofficial 4.6 40-yard dash and recorded a distance of 10 feet, 6 inches in the long jump in addition to catching passes for NFL front-office personnel.

Miami, Jacksonville and Pittsburgh were among the teams with representatives on hand.

Emmons ran for 353 yards and seven touchdowns in two injury-plagues seasons with the Owls after playing at Alabama in 2016 and Hutchison Community College in ’17.

He holds nearly every Burke County prep rushing record, was a three-time county player of the year and was the nation’s top recruit at his position in his signing class.