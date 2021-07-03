Emmons waived by Seahawks

BJ Emmons was waived last month by the Seattle Seahawks as the NFL team tweaked its 90-man offseason roster. The club signed tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson and Emmons’ release was the corresponding roster move.

Emmons, a former Freedom High School standout running back who played collegiately at Alabama, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and Florida Atlantic, signed with Seattle in early May as an undrafted free agent shortly after the NFL Draft. Assigned uniform No. 40, Emmons joined a crowded running back room that also included Chris Carson, Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas and Patrick Carr.

Emmons’ trip to waivers came during the NFL’s OTA period on June 16. As Emmons cleared waivers, he is free to sign with another team at any time.

Moore to coach middle school

East Burke High 2020 graduate Josh Moore, the school’s career leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, will serve as head coach for the Hickory Hawks’ middle school football team starting this fall.

"When I was growing up, coaching football is something I always wanted to do after playing," said Moore, who finished his four-year Cavalier career with 3,433 rushing yards and 41 TDs.