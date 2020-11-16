Enola hosts MEHS racing again

The Mid East Racing Hare Scramble off-road series hit Enola Beach over the weekend for the second time in a month as it winds down its 2020 season, and combined between Saturday’s ATV action and Sunday’s dirtbike action, there were 12 Burke County division winners.

The headliner again was Morganton’s Trevor Bollinger, who for a fourth successive year completed a two-race sweep at Enola in the Pro Bikes division for his eighth straight win at the course. Bollinger completed his six laps in a time of 1:52:26.

Other Saturday bike winners from Burke County included Noah Stephens of Valdese (A Open 2-Stroke), Aaron Curtis of Morganton (Junior A/B 25+), Evan Smith of Hildebran (C 4 Stroke Heavy), Bentley Fraley of Connelly Springs (Sportsman B/C), Blake Lowman of Connelly Springs (Trailriders First Year 12-24) and Colton Shields of Morganton (Intermediate Mini 12-13 and Schoolboy 12-14).

Curtis and Shields, like Bollinger, also won at Enola last month.