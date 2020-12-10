FAC changes COVID cancellation policy

The Foothills Athletic Conference on Wednesday at its athletic directors meeting voted to change its policy on contests canceled due to COVID-19 during the 2020-21 school year.

Cancellations in the local middle-school league had been ruled forfeits against the team that was unable to play. Now, any contest canceled due to COVID-19 will be ruled a no contest, meaning it won’t affect teams’ win-loss records at all.

The change was made not to punish teams with outbreaks or who are in quarantine and is retroactive to the start of volleyball season. That changes the outcomes of three matches previously considered forfeits: East Burke’s matches vs. Morganton schools Liberty, Table Rock and Walter Johnson.

It left the Lady Raiders at 1-1 entering Thursday’s finale vs. East McDowell (4-1). Liberty (4-1) is finished for the season and defeated East McDowell head-to-head. Each other FAC team still has two or more losses.

The FAC is not officially recognizing champions in any sport this school year due in large part to questions about the number of contests teams may have canceled due to COVID-19. And in football this coming spring, teams will play only four total games rather than playing all six conference foes once apiece.

This is also the fourth consecutive school year in which no FAC postseason tournaments will be played.

