Farley goes No. 22, Dickerson No. 37 in NFL Draft; Chazz Surratt taken in round 3

Cornerback Caleb Farley, a Maiden native who opted out of the 2020 season at Virginia Tech, couldn't be happier to finally stop answering questions about his surgically repaired back.
"It's just frustrating," Farley said. "You get to a point where ... you want a team to draft that you believes in you. And if you don't believe in me, then play against me."
The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Farley didn't attend the draft in Cleveland because he announced Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19. But he said Thursday that was may have been a false positive because he tested negative earlier Thursday at a hospital.
"I feel great," Farley said.
Dickerson goes early 2nd round
Landon Dickerson's ability to do cartwheels at his size is a testament to his athleticism and may be harder than anything he has to do on the football field.
The Philadelphia Eagles drafted the versatile offensive lineman from Hickory, who graduated from South Caldwell High and then played at Florida State and Alabama, in the second round of the draft Friday night at No. 37.
The 6-foot-5, 333-pound Dickerson is coming off a torn ACL in the SEC championship game in December. But his knee didn't prevent him from having fun at Alabama's pro day. He couldn't do drills so he did cartwheels in the background while Mac Jones was doing an interview.
"I have a gymnastics background, so I did that for quite a few years," Dickerson said.
Chazz Surratt takes in 3rd round
North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, a Lincolnton native with Burke County roots, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 78 overall in round three Friday.
Surratt started his Tar Heels career at quarterback, where he excelled at the prep level en route to numerous state records, before excelling on the defensive side of the ball for the last two seasons.
"We felt that he had such natural instincts for the position. He run and he can cover and he can hit," general manager Rick Spielman said.
Other notables selected Friday
Other players with ties to the Carolinas who were drafted in either round 2 or 3 Friday night included: UNC running back Javonte Williams (No. 35, Denver), Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman (No. 46, Cincinnati), Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham (No. 61, Buffalo), N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (No. 72, Detroit), UNC receiver Dyami Brown (No. 82, Washington), Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers (No. 85, Green Bay) and South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (No. 103, LA Rams).