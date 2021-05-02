Farley goes No. 22, Dickerson No. 37 in NFL Draft; Chazz Surratt taken in round 3

Cornerback Caleb Farley, a Maiden native who opted out of the 2020 season at Virginia Tech, couldn't be happier to finally stop answering questions about his surgically repaired back.

"It's just frustrating," Farley said. "You get to a point where ... you want a team to draft that you believes in you. And if you don't believe in me, then play against me."

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Farley didn't attend the draft in Cleveland because he announced Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19. But he said Thursday that was may have been a false positive because he tested negative earlier Thursday at a hospital.

"I feel great," Farley said.

Dickerson goes early 2nd round

Landon Dickerson's ability to do cartwheels at his size is a testament to his athleticism and may be harder than anything he has to do on the football field.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted the versatile offensive lineman from Hickory, who graduated from South Caldwell High and then played at Florida State and Alabama, in the second round of the draft Friday night at No. 37.