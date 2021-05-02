 Skip to main content
Farley goes No. 22, Dickerson No. 37 in NFL Draft; Chazz Surratt taken in round 3
Farley goes No. 22, Dickerson No. 37 in NFL Draft; Chazz Surratt taken in round 3

North Carolina Boston College Football

North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, 21, tries to strip the ball from Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec, 5, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Boston. A star quarterback at East Lincoln High from 2012-15, Surratt is likely to be selected within the first three rounds of this week’s NFL draft.

 Michael Dwyer, Associated Press

Cornerback Caleb Farley, a Maiden native who opted out of the 2020 season at Virginia Tech, couldn't be happier to finally stop answering questions about his surgically repaired back.

"It's just frustrating," Farley said. "You get to a point where ... you want a team to draft that you believes in you. And if you don't believe in me, then play against me."

The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Farley didn't attend the draft in Cleveland because he announced Wednesday he had tested positive for COVID-19. But he said Thursday that was may have been a false positive because he tested negative earlier Thursday at a hospital.

"I feel great," Farley said.

Titans complete their extreme makeover of struggling defense

An image of Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley is displayed as a Tennessee Titans fan cheers on stage after Farley was chosen by the Titans with the 22nd pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland.

Dickerson goes early 2nd round

Landon Dickerson's ability to do cartwheels at his size is a testament to his athleticism and may be harder than anything he has to do on the football field.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted the versatile offensive lineman from Hickory, who graduated from South Caldwell High and then played at Florida State and Alabama, in the second round of the draft Friday night at No. 37.

The 6-foot-5, 333-pound Dickerson is coming off a torn ACL in the SEC championship game in December. But his knee didn't prevent him from having fun at Alabama's pro day. He couldn't do drills so he did cartwheels in the background while Mac Jones was doing an interview.

"I have a gymnastics background, so I did that for quite a few years," Dickerson said.

Landon Dickerson

Landon Dickerson snaps for the ball for Alabama in a 2020 game.

Chazz Surratt takes in 3rd round

North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, a Lincolnton native with Burke County roots, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings at No. 78 overall in round three Friday.

Surratt started his Tar Heels career at quarterback, where he excelled at the prep level en route to numerous state records, before excelling on the defensive side of the ball for the last two seasons.

"We felt that he had such natural instincts for the position. He run and he can cover and he can hit," general manager Rick Spielman said.

Other notables selected Friday

Other players with ties to the Carolinas who were drafted in either round 2 or 3 Friday night included: UNC running back Javonte Williams (No. 35, Denver), Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman (No. 46, Cincinnati), Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham (No. 61, Buffalo), N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (No. 72, Detroit), UNC receiver Dyami Brown (No. 82, Washington), Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers (No. 85, Green Bay) and South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (No. 103, LA Rams).

