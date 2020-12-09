FAU’s Emmons opts out of season

BOCA RATON, Fla. — When Florida Atlantic visits Southern Miss in a Conference USA contest to kick off the week in college football today at 6:30 p.m., the Owls will do so without running back BJ Emmons.

Emmons — a Morganton native and Freedom High 2016 graduate who is Burke County’s all-time leading prep rusher — has opted out, according to one of his former high school coaches.

Emmons, a senior, will be eligible to return to FAU next season or transfer to another program. He has not yet used his redshirt year, and the NCAA is not holding this season against players’ eligibility in any sport.

Emmons has rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown on 37 carries this season, in which he has fought injuries and played just four games. Last season at FAU, he totaled 249 yards rushing and six TDs in five games. Emmons started his college career at Alabama in 2016 and played at Hutchinson Community College in 2017 before taking the 2018 season off.