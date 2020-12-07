Favorite 2020 stories centered around FHS hoops, flashbacks

2020 certainly gave us a different kind of a year in sports.

It started in typical fashion, heavy on Burke County high school basketball wins. The early-year run was highlighted by county squads winning all four league tournament titles for the first time and later, after COVID-19 hit, by Freedom's boys claiming a share of their fourth NCHSAA state championship all-time after the title game was canceled.

Then, we gave readers 36 chances to look back at the county's sporting past in our "This week in local sports history" series during the extended downtime minus local events.

Conference tourney title sweep

Burke County's prep teams are split between two conferences. With boys and girls basketball in each conference, that's four titles that county teams currently compete for annually.

County teams made it 4-for-4 in regular-season hoops titles in 2018-19, then followed that up this past year by a first-ever 4-for-4 effort in conference tournament title games. Also, all eight county teams reached the state playoffs for the first time ever.

Tolbert caps double-digit rally