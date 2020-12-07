Favorite 2020 stories centered around FHS hoops, flashbacks

2020 certainly gave us a different kind of a year in sports.
It started in typical fashion, heavy on Burke County high school basketball wins. The early-year run was highlighted by county squads winning all four league tournament titles for the first time and later, after COVID-19 hit, by Freedom's boys claiming a share of their fourth NCHSAA state championship all-time after the title game was canceled.
Then, we gave readers 36 chances to look back at the county's sporting past in our "This week in local sports history" series during the extended downtime minus local events.
Conference tourney title sweep
Burke County's prep teams are split between two conferences. With boys and girls basketball in each conference, that's four titles that county teams currently compete for annually.
County teams made it 4-for-4 in regular-season hoops titles in 2018-19, then followed that up this past year by a first-ever 4-for-4 effort in conference tournament title games. Also, all eight county teams reached the state playoffs for the first time ever.
Tolbert caps double-digit rally
Ben Tolbert's deep wing 3-pointer vs. Weddington in March (check out the video attached!) provided the biggest live athletic highlight of the year in local sports. It lifted the Patriots to the NCHSAA 3A West Regional final, where they downed Huss in the season's final game.
Johnson-Ervin father-son tie
FHS boys senior guard Nick Johnson followed in his father, Wesley Ervin's, footsteps as a key member of the Patriots' state title team in basketball. Ervin, who starred on Freedom's first boys title squad in 1994, passed away in 2016.
“He was a one-of-a-kind person" Johnson said. "I’m going to keep doing everything I can to be just like him.”
Catching up with Danny Johnson
Sticking with the Freedom basketball team, it was great (and long overdue) to catch up with former Patriots and College of Charleston star Danny Johnson.
Johnson and his Cougars beat North Carolina on a last-second shot in 1998. Johnson still lives in Charleston and does radio work for his alma mater.
Prep track all-time story, lists
Just because it's not live sports doesn't mean it's easy or fast to write.
This past spring, I took on the project of recognizing the county's top prep track and field athletes of all time in story format, as well as compiling a list of every state champion from the county in the sport by school, event and year (complete with time/distance and other notes).
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!