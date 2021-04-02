FHS grad Adams named Cent. Piedmont coach of year

MOCKSVILLE — In her first year at the helm of the Davie County girls basketball team and her inaugural season as a head coach, Freedom High graduate Lindsey Adams was named the Central Piedmont 4A Conference’s girls coach of the year.

Adams’ Lady War Eagles went 3-9 overall and 2-8 in league play, picking up league wins versus R.J. Reynolds at home and Glenn on the road, along with a nonconference home win versus South Iredell. Davie sophomore center Elizabeth Johnson was named All-Central Piedmont 4A.

That record becomes more impressive given Davie went 0-25 and 0-10 in conference last season.

“It really meant a lot to me just because I feel like I’ve had a lot of influential coaches in my life,” Adams said. “Just to know that in my first year I’ve made such an impact in this program and with my girls, it’s kind of like following in my mentors’ footsteps.”

Adams spent her final two prep years at Freedom under record-setting head coach Amber Reddick, including as part of the undefeated NCHSAA 3A state champion Lady Patriots in 2015-16 as a senior. She played her first two years at Patton.