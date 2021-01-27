First-half struggles doom EB girls on road

STATESVILLE — After climbing into the win column last week against West Caldwell, the East Burke girls basketball team came into Tuesday night’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference matchup at West Iredell looking to start a streak at the expense of a Lady Warrior team that had also dropped four of its first five games.

However, a first half that got away from EB very quickly proved to be its demise in a 60-42 setback. The Lady Cavaliers got a team-high 22 points from sophomore post Aubree Grigg but failed to capitalize on some of their most basic opportunities.

“Layups and free throws.” EB coach Crystal Bartlett said afterward, highlighting her squad’s struggles on the night.

“(West Iredell) shot well. ... David Parsons does a great job with their team, and they deserved the win. But if we hit our layups and free throws, I still think we win the game.”

Bartlett’s assertion was evident at the beginning of the game as EB (1-5) jumped out to a 6-0 lead. But the Lady Warriors put together a 12-2 run for the remainder of the quarter and continued that momentum into the second where they simply ran away with the game.