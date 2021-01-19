First-place league hoops clashes will have to wait

“For most teams, we’re just figuring things out here about a month or so in. Rotations, offensively and defensively what we can and can’t do, players building chemistry. … Talking to other coaches in strict quarantine, it’s so tough for them right now not to even see each other for two weeks. You really need the consecutive, consistent time together. And then you ask some of them to come right back with a game that first day. That’s not easy.”

Ramsey said he had been looking forward to Tuesday’s game.

“With the Hibriten game we missed last week and then Patton, those guys are generally at the top of this league, and you measure yourself against them,” he said. “How we do against them determines what kind of season we’re going to have. I’m not saying we’d win them both, but our guys are so hungry to play, I think we’d play the Hornets or Bulls right now if we could.”

The other of Tuesday’s postponed early battles for conference supremacy was a 3-0 matchup between the Freedom and Alexander Central girls.