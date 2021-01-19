First-place league hoops clashes will have to wait

Tuesday night was supposed to feature three unbeaten high school basketball showdowns featuring Burke County teams fighting to stay in first place or tied for first place in their respective conference races.
Instead, just one was played, with the Draughn girls (2-0) visiting Bunker Hill.
Positive COVID-19 tests, contract tracing and subsequent quarantining claimed the other two games.
The East Burke and Patton boys knew for almost a week prior to Tuesday that they wouldn’t play each other to cap a night of three county clashes in Icard.
The Panthers (2-0) have not played since a comeback win at the buzzer at West Caldwell on Jan. 7. They practiced two days later, then found out Jan. 11 of a possible exposure from the Jan. 6 opener versus West Iredell. That meant all activity within the program, including practices, was off for 14 days (per Burke County policy) until this Thursday.
“The one thing we need more than anything in the world to be successful is practice,” said Panthers 11th-year coach Dennis Brittain. “Nobody’s fault in our program, but now we can’t get that. We’ll come back and basically have three games a week for three straight weeks to finish the season, so that limits practices in that stretch of the season too due to the fact we’re playing games all the time. It’s something that significantly impact the entire rest of the season.”
Patton comes back to a manageable portion of its schedule but later, must face fellow unbeaten Hibriten, then West Caldwell, then Hibriten again in consecutive contests. In another stretch, Patton and EB will meet back-to-back.
And though the initial schedule upon return may not be daunting, PHS will have had just the one practice in the 16 days prior to playing Thursday.
“It’s not ideal,” Brittain said, “but all you can do is just roll with the punches. You’ve just to figure it out (minus practice) and go play basketball. But another shutdown would be devastating for this conference at this point in terms of everyone being able to get all their games in.”
Half of the eight Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference boys teams did not play last week. Draughn was quarantined due to a COVID-19 case at Hibriten after those teams played each other Jan. 6.
EB hasn’t been quarantined like Patton, Draughn, Hibriten and WI, so the Cavaliers can still practice, but they haven’t played since eight days ago due to the teams stacked on their schedule all being a no-go.
“We stayed with practice last week because first, the guys need it, and second, they want to be here,” said the Cavs’ Jerome Ramsey, who like Brittain is one of the league’s veteran coaches, now in his eighth season.
“For most teams, we’re just figuring things out here about a month or so in. Rotations, offensively and defensively what we can and can’t do, players building chemistry. … Talking to other coaches in strict quarantine, it’s so tough for them right now not to even see each other for two weeks. You really need the consecutive, consistent time together. And then you ask some of them to come right back with a game that first day. That’s not easy.”
Ramsey said he had been looking forward to Tuesday’s game.
“With the Hibriten game we missed last week and then Patton, those guys are generally at the top of this league, and you measure yourself against them,” he said. “How we do against them determines what kind of season we’re going to have. I’m not saying we’d win them both, but our guys are so hungry to play, I think we’d play the Hornets or Bulls right now if we could.”
The other of Tuesday’s postponed early battles for conference supremacy was a 3-0 matchup between the Freedom and Alexander Central girls.
The Lady Patriots are in quarantine and will not practice until next week after possible exposure against Hickory in a Jan. 11 home win. Freedom 17th-year coach Amber Reddick said she got the news late Monday, with some players not finding out until they checked their phones Tuesday morning, which was supposed to game day.
“It’s hard when you’ve had a good practice and are looking forward to going and playing a big game like that,” said Reddick, who like Brittain, has a young team and would have relished in every second of practice she and the Lady Pats would have gotten.
“Now, the practice time suffers and you hate it for the kids, being apart, not having basketball. All you can do is take it one day at a time. We knew at the beginning of the year we could be looking at something like this at some point, now you get to see how ready you were for it.”
