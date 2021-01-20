Fisher’s game-high 20 points lift Patton girls over EB for 1st time in 27 meetings

The Lady Panthers were still able to stay in the game as two fourth-quarter free throws by Fisher re-tied the game at 31. That was followed by baskets from Fisher and fellow senior Nevaeh Duckworth for a 35-31 lead with 4½ minutes left to play.

“We didn’t play so great in the third quarter but we picked up (in the fourth) and pulled through,” said Fisher.

Both teams traded baskets down the stretch until a Chrisco 3 cut the Lady Panther margin to 39-38. A Duckworth free throw settled the final score as the last-ditch shot for EB from just inside halfcourt fell short.

Duckworth added nine points for PHS, which broke through after it had lost by fewer than 10 (38-29, 37-29, 39-32) in similarly slow-paced games against a tough EB squad in the teams’ first meetings of recent seasons in December of 2016, 2018 and 2019.

“We had different people step up in different roles,” Helms added. “Hayley Caraway was a difference-maker for us. We just played good team defense and are happy to pull out a win.”

Grigg led the Lady Cavaliers’ best effort of the young season with 12 points, Chrisco added nine and Huffman had seven.

EB hosts a winless West Caldwell squad tonight before Friday’s trip to rival Draughn. Patton plays Foard at home tonight. Today’s games mark the return to action for both the Panthers and Cavaliers’ varsity boys squads after 14 and nine days off respectively.

