 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five county wrestlers win at Big Cat Invitational
0 comments
High School Briefs

Five county wrestlers win at Big Cat Invitational

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Five Burke County prep wrestlers won at Saturday's Big Cat Invitational tournament hosted at Patton High School.

This year's tournament had a round-robin bracket format as the host Panthers placed fifth (90) with Freedom placing sixth (83.5).

Sawyer James first won gold for Patton in the 126-pound division winning all four matches by pinfall including two pins timed at 49 and 50 seconds.

Dilan Patton followed by winning the 160-pound division with all five of his contested matches resulting in tech falls by a combined score of 85-5 including shutouts of 17-0, 15-0, and 17-0.

Eliseo Ramirez finished runner-up in the 170-pound division winning two matches by pinfall and one by decision.

Boston Carswell (220, third, 3 pins), Luke Parker (113, fourth, pinfall/decision), and John Aguilar (132, fourth, decision/tech fall) were other key performers for the Panthers.

The Patriots were represented by first-place finishers Jeulenea Khang (106), Tavion Dula (132), and Fredy Vicente-Perez (220).

Khang was only joined by East Rutherford's Addison Huntley in the 106 division winning both contested matches by pinfall (1:31) and tech fall (15-0).

Dula earned three wins by pinfall and also added a 10-0 major decision.

Vicente-Perez won four matches by pinfall and added a win by major decision (11-2).

Santos Martinez won three matches by pinfall to finish third in the 160-pound division.

West Wilkes won the Big Cat Invitational team championship outscoring Fred T. Foard 157-150.5.

East Burke at Warrior Invitational

Three East Burke wrestlers placed Saturday at West Caldwell's Warrior Invitational.

Caleb Johnson-White won the 145-pound bracket leading off with a win by pinfall (3:31) and followed with a 9-3 win by decision.

Johnson-White won the championship match over Watauga's Spencer Brock by pinfall (2:36).

Ze Yang finished runner-up in the 220-pound bracket starting off with a bye and gaining a win by pinfall before falling in the championship match by a 2-0 decision.

Ezekiel Pierce finished fourth in the 195-pound bracket after falling in the opening round and gaining two wins by pinfall before falling in the third-place match.

INDOOR TRACK

Byrd wins two events at JDL meet

East Burke's K.J. Byrd won the boys high jump (6-4) and pole vault (15-00) to lead fellow Burke County athletes in Saturday's Stay In Your Lane HS Invitational hosted at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

Byrd also placed fifth in the 55-meter hurdles and seventh in the long jump.

Meah Walsh represented the Lady Cavaliers finishing 13th in the 1600-meter run and 15th in the 1000-meter run.

Teammate Cadence Willis placed 16th in the 1600-meter run.

Christopher Brittain led Freedom with a 10th-place finish in the 1000-meter run.

Joseph Hover (1600 meter run, 21st) and Asher Ellis (300-meter dash, 47th) were other Patriot athletes to participate.

Madison Clay was the lone representative for Patton finishing sixth in the 3200-meter run.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert