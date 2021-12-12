Five county wrestlers win at Big Cat Invitational

Five Burke County prep wrestlers won at Saturday's Big Cat Invitational tournament hosted at Patton High School.

This year's tournament had a round-robin bracket format as the host Panthers placed fifth (90) with Freedom placing sixth (83.5).

Sawyer James first won gold for Patton in the 126-pound division winning all four matches by pinfall including two pins timed at 49 and 50 seconds.

Dilan Patton followed by winning the 160-pound division with all five of his contested matches resulting in tech falls by a combined score of 85-5 including shutouts of 17-0, 15-0, and 17-0.

Eliseo Ramirez finished runner-up in the 170-pound division winning two matches by pinfall and one by decision.

Boston Carswell (220, third, 3 pins), Luke Parker (113, fourth, pinfall/decision), and John Aguilar (132, fourth, decision/tech fall) were other key performers for the Panthers.

The Patriots were represented by first-place finishers Jeulenea Khang (106), Tavion Dula (132), and Fredy Vicente-Perez (220).