Five county wrestlers win at Big Cat Invitational

Five Burke County prep wrestlers won at Saturday's Big Cat Invitational tournament hosted at Patton High School.
This year's tournament had a round-robin bracket format as the host Panthers placed fifth (90) with Freedom placing sixth (83.5).
Sawyer James first won gold for Patton in the 126-pound division winning all four matches by pinfall including two pins timed at 49 and 50 seconds.
Dilan Patton followed by winning the 160-pound division with all five of his contested matches resulting in tech falls by a combined score of 85-5 including shutouts of 17-0, 15-0, and 17-0.
Eliseo Ramirez finished runner-up in the 170-pound division winning two matches by pinfall and one by decision.
Boston Carswell (220, third, 3 pins), Luke Parker (113, fourth, pinfall/decision), and John Aguilar (132, fourth, decision/tech fall) were other key performers for the Panthers.
The Patriots were represented by first-place finishers Jeulenea Khang (106), Tavion Dula (132), and Fredy Vicente-Perez (220).
Khang was only joined by East Rutherford's Addison Huntley in the 106 division winning both contested matches by pinfall (1:31) and tech fall (15-0).
Dula earned three wins by pinfall and also added a 10-0 major decision.
Vicente-Perez won four matches by pinfall and added a win by major decision (11-2).
Santos Martinez won three matches by pinfall to finish third in the 160-pound division.
West Wilkes won the Big Cat Invitational team championship outscoring Fred T. Foard 157-150.5.
East Burke at Warrior Invitational
Three East Burke wrestlers placed Saturday at West Caldwell's Warrior Invitational.
Caleb Johnson-White won the 145-pound bracket leading off with a win by pinfall (3:31) and followed with a 9-3 win by decision.
Johnson-White won the championship match over Watauga's Spencer Brock by pinfall (2:36).
Ze Yang finished runner-up in the 220-pound bracket starting off with a bye and gaining a win by pinfall before falling in the championship match by a 2-0 decision.
Ezekiel Pierce finished fourth in the 195-pound bracket after falling in the opening round and gaining two wins by pinfall before falling in the third-place match.
INDOOR TRACK
Byrd wins two events at JDL meet
East Burke's K.J. Byrd won the boys high jump (6-4) and pole vault (15-00) to lead fellow Burke County athletes in Saturday's Stay In Your Lane HS Invitational hosted at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.
Byrd also placed fifth in the 55-meter hurdles and seventh in the long jump.
Meah Walsh represented the Lady Cavaliers finishing 13th in the 1600-meter run and 15th in the 1000-meter run.
Teammate Cadence Willis placed 16th in the 1600-meter run.
Christopher Brittain led Freedom with a 10th-place finish in the 1000-meter run.
Joseph Hover (1600 meter run, 21st) and Asher Ellis (300-meter dash, 47th) were other Patriot athletes to participate.
Madison Clay was the lone representative for Patton finishing sixth in the 3200-meter run.