Five rushing TDs lead Freedom to most points in two years in win over Patton (with video)

But Freedom answered right away as its passing game fueled an 84-yard drive that ended on a Barnett to Joe Cunningham 15-yard TD toss. After Patton — down to its third punter after a Waylon Rutherford ejection and Clarke injury — failed to cleanly field a long snap and couldn’t get away a punt, Lowrance covered 12 yards on a one-play drive his third TD of the contest.

Aside from PHS’ one scoring drive, a Freedom defense that has now allowed only four TDs in three games was up to the challenge. The Patriots limited the Panthers to 2.7 yards per play and 2.0 yards per rush.

Lowrance and Hampton (sack) were both in on three tackles for loss.

“Stopping the run was really important so we could get the ball back and score,” Lowrance said. “That’s what we came into the game wanting to so, and that’s what we did.”

“Our defense stepped up big tonight as always,” Hampton added. “We’ve got more things to come.”