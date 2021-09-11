Five rushing TDs lead Freedom to most points in two years in win over Patton (with video)

The Freedom football team found its offensive identity on Friday night: Get back to basics.
The Patriots rushed for 213 yards as a team on 7.6 yards per carry, and three different players found their way into the end zone via the ground in a 42-6 nonconference home win over crosstown rival Patton in Motown Throwdown XII.
Freedom (2-1) defeated Patton for the fourth straight time and 12th time in 13 all-time meetings as it scored its most points under second-year head coach Justin Hawn.
It took Freedom just 1 minute and 38 seconds and four plays, three of which were Demarcus Lowrance runs, to score the first of its five rushing TDs and set an early tone.
“Definitely something we struggled with last week and we wanted to establish this week,” Hawn said of his team’s rushing attack. “(We got) great play by our offensive line. I know the running backs played great, but it can’t start without that offensive line. I’m really proud of their effort tonight. They’re sticking on blocks and doing what they’re supposed to.
“Biggest thing, and we preached it all week, is effort. I said we’ve got plenty of talent, we’ve got all the things that we need. We have to play with greater effort, and we have to be more physical than they are. That was the most important thing tonight, and I felt like we achieved that.”
Lowrance, a junior, broke off a 44-yard run to set up his 1-yard TD run a play later. A Jaylen Barnett two-point conversion gave the Patriots an 8-0 lead.
After the teams traded three punts, Lowrance capped a seven-play, 44-yard drive with a 16-yard scoring run on the opening play of the second period.
“What we practiced, it worked. (The line) blocked good today,” said Lowrance, whose 91 yards on eight carries were a game-high.
On either side of drives that entered Panthers territory but ended with interceptions, fellow junior running back Curt Young got into the act later in the quarter, with his 28-yard dash up the home sideline coming one play before he punched it in from 2 yards for the final opening-half score and a 21-0 lead.
Freedom then forced and recovered a fumble on Patton’s second play of the second half, and went back to work to put together a back-breaking six-play, 36-yard TD drive. BG Hampton gained 23 of those yards, moving the chains on third-and-4 and rumbling up the middle to cover the final 13 yards to paydirt.
“We practice that every day Monday through Thursday, and we came and executed,” said Hampton, who finished with seven rushes for 67 yards.
Patton (0-2) then avoided the shutout with a 10-play, 80-yard drive — aided by four Patriot penalties for 35 yards — as Randan Clarke rushed four times for 23 yards and completed a 6-yard pass, scoring the team’s lone points of the night on a 4-yard run. The Panthers had managed just five prior first downs but tallied six on that drive alone.
But Freedom answered right away as its passing game fueled an 84-yard drive that ended on a Barnett to Joe Cunningham 15-yard TD toss. After Patton — down to its third punter after a Waylon Rutherford ejection and Clarke injury — failed to cleanly field a long snap and couldn’t get away a punt, Lowrance covered 12 yards on a one-play drive his third TD of the contest.
Aside from PHS’ one scoring drive, a Freedom defense that has now allowed only four TDs in three games was up to the challenge. The Patriots limited the Panthers to 2.7 yards per play and 2.0 yards per rush.
Lowrance and Hampton (sack) were both in on three tackles for loss.
“Stopping the run was really important so we could get the ball back and score,” Lowrance said. “That’s what we came into the game wanting to so, and that’s what we did.”
“Our defense stepped up big tonight as always,” Hampton added. “We’ve got more things to come.”
Young — who was ejected following the final play of the first half — was part of two stops in the backfield and Chris Hensley and Mikey Cowling tacked on one apiece. Sacred Baylor hauled in an interception and returned it to the Patton 5-yard-line, though the ball was brought back to the other side of the field on one of 25 penalties in the at-times emotionally-charged contest (including a whopping 15 in the first 16 minutes).
In addition to Clarke limping off late, PHS lineman Kamden Stephens was slow getting up after a scramble to fall on one of his team’s six fumbles (two lost).
“We’ll re-evaluate Monday where we’re at. Hoping it’s just some things we can rehab and get ready for (this) Friday,” Panthers coach Mark Duncan said. “Hopefully we can take some of the mistakes out that we had. I think our emotions got us a little bit now. It’s a rivalry game, great game to have. But coming off two weeks in quarantine without games, jumping right into this, it’s a highly emotional game. We settled down in the second half and played a little better.
“It’s nice to play some games and get into a groove, and unfortunately we haven’t had that opportunity. Hopefully we’ll keep going and be able to do that now. Our guys played hard and I’m proud of them for that.”
DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez’ 32 yards on nine attempts paced Patton on the ground. Clarke passed for 35 yards and backup Desmond Sexton added 32 yards through the air, with Trevor Smith hauling in three catches for a game-high 68 yards.
Tay’Adrian Brawley had a sack, and Rutherford and Clarke had an interception apiece.
Patton opens Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference action this week at home against Polk County, while Freedom continues nonconference play at home against Central Cabarrus.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.