Fletcher Abee's 20 points fuels Citadel comeback win over A&T

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Citadel men’s basketball team overcame a 16-point deficit in the final 17:14 to defeat North Carolina A&T, 78-70, Thursday evening at home.

The Bulldogs (2-0) went winless in Southern Conference play last season and are picked to finish last again, while the Aggies are led by the MEAC preseason player of the year, Kam Langley, and are picked second in their division of the league.

A 3-pointer from Kaiden Rice and two 3s from sophomore guard Fletcher Abee (Freedom H.S. 2019) helped trim The Citadel’s deficit to eight with just over 12 minutes to play.

The Bulldogs came out of the media timeout firing, and three straight 3s, including another from Abee, made it a one-point game. The Citadel was finally able to complete the comeback and tie the game with 5:31 remaining on an Abee 3 from the right wing.

The final 4 minutes belonged to the Bulldogs as they outscored the Aggies 12-4 down the stretch.

Abee scored 14 of his game-high-tying 20 points in the second half. He also added nine rebounds, including six offensive boards, and tied team-high honors with five assists while adding a steal and only one turnover.

Corpening in double digits again