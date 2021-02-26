Foard tops Patton with D, ground game

NEWTON — Foard started February football with a dominant defense and sound running game Thursday night to take down visiting Patton, 28-6, in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opener for both ball clubs.
It’s the third straight season in which the Tigers have defeated the Panthers.
Foard deferred after winning the coin toss, and that turned out to be a fortuitous decision. Patton fumbled the snap on the first play from scrimmage and the Tigers recovered the ball in a scrum. Foard then needed just six plays to reach the end zone with Cameron Gore going over from 4 yards out.
“Pre-game jitters, starting some young guys in different places, starting guys that hadn’t played positions until this year,” Patton’s Mark Duncan said of the shaky start after making his debut as coach. “(We) were finding our groove in how we’re going to do our offense and what we can get on defense.”
The Panthers responded with their best drive of the first half and got all the way to the Foard 1-yard-line, where quarterback Kalen Byrd was stuffed on fourth down. Although Patton spent most of the first half on the Foard end of the field, the Panthers could not cross the goal line as the Tigers held onto the 7-0 lead through intermission.
Both teams scored in the third quarter. Gore made it 14-0 on a 17-yard run for his second touchdown. Byrd answered for Patton on a 1-yard plunge, but the two-point attempt was stopped.
The Tigers put up two fourth-quarter scores on runs of 7 and 15 yards by Landon Marlowe.
Foard’s rushing attack totaled 187 yards on 41 carries, led by Marlowe, who had 115 on 15 carries. Gore added another 62 yards. Foard quarterback Alex Fisher was 4 of 8 passing for 52 yards.
Patton ran for 93 yards on 27 carries with Tay’Adrian Brawley getting 42 yards on just three carries. Forty of those came on one run to spark the Panthers’ lone touchdown drive. Byrd completed 7 of 17 passes for 66 yards with one interception. Noah Morgan had six of those receptions for 49 yards.
“What I was proud of was we didn’t hold our heads down,” Duncan said. “We kept battling and just staying about the team and kept fighting. You know, we’re young right now, and (it’s a) new coaching staff and head coach. (We’re) still working out the bugs.
“Kalen has done a great job. He’s developing into the leader we need him to be. What he does is he brings a great attitude every day and works hard. … Our running backs we’ve got are all sophomores, and they’re learning where they need to hit and that they’ve got some talent when they learn to trust themselves.”
This week’s schedule has Patton at home against county rival Draughn.