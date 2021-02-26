Foard tops Patton with D, ground game

NEWTON — Foard started February football with a dominant defense and sound running game Thursday night to take down visiting Patton, 28-6, in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opener for both ball clubs.

It’s the third straight season in which the Tigers have defeated the Panthers.

Foard deferred after winning the coin toss, and that turned out to be a fortuitous decision. Patton fumbled the snap on the first play from scrimmage and the Tigers recovered the ball in a scrum. Foard then needed just six plays to reach the end zone with Cameron Gore going over from 4 yards out.

“Pre-game jitters, starting some young guys in different places, starting guys that hadn’t played positions until this year,” Patton’s Mark Duncan said of the shaky start after making his debut as coach. “(We) were finding our groove in how we’re going to do our offense and what we can get on defense.”

The Panthers responded with their best drive of the first half and got all the way to the Foard 1-yard-line, where quarterback Kalen Byrd was stuffed on fourth down. Although Patton spent most of the first half on the Foard end of the field, the Panthers could not cross the goal line as the Tigers held onto the 7-0 lead through intermission.