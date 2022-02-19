After early CFP expansion fails, job only gets tougher

Relatively new commissioners in the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC, already leery of a process that started before they were involved with the CFP, became even more disillusioned after learning of the SEC's expansion plan.

Since then progress has stalled, despite more than half a dozen in-person meetings with the commissioners.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has said he favors automatic bids for the champions of the Power Five leagues, instead of the six best champs regardless of conference. The commissioners of the non-Power Five conferences, the so-called Group of Five that includes the AAC and Sun Belt, are against that.

Phillips continued to push for a smaller expansion to eight, if any at all.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said his conference, which has only placed a team in two of eight playoffs, supports any number of eight- and 12-team formats. But he was asking for the Rose Bowl to retain its traditional New Year's Day time slot in a new CFP and most of the others are not on board.