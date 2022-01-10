Bucs beat Panthers 41-17, earn No. 2 playoff seeding in NFC

"Since I took the job I have had a plan and I would like to be further ahead in the plan. No one likes the results we have right now. We know the areas we have to improve," Rhule added. "I've never had a conversation about anything about my job, status, like hey that you're in peril or anything like that. It's always been talking about football in the future. So I will leave that to other people."

The victory capped a tumultuous week for the Bucs, who terminated the contract of oft-troubled receiver Antonio Brown, who left the team in the middle of the previous Sunday's 28-24 come-from-behind victory over the New York Jets.

Tampa Bay trailed that game by two touchdowns when Brown removed his jersey, shoulder pads and undershirt before doing some jumping jacks and waving to fans at MetLife Stadium as he made his way to the locker room.

The player later said he was cut for refusing to play through an ankle injury. Coach Bruce Arians countered that Brown 's bizarre exit came after the receiver declined to re-enter the game because he upset about not having the ball thrown to him often enough.