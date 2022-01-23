FG on final play gives 49ers 13-10 win

He now enters an uncertain offseason. After skipping the Packers' mandatory minicamp in a standoff with management, Rodgers said he was uncertain whether this would be his last year in Green Bay. Rodgers said last month he was keeping all options open.

Rodgers didn't want to speculate on his future Saturday night, though he said he didn't want to be part of a rebuild if he keeps playing.

McPherson FG lifts Bengals past Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Maybe, just maybe, these young Cincinnati Bengals really are that good.

Especially with the way they keep ending postseason droughts. And with their latest victory putting them in the franchise's first AFC championship game in 33 years — and a win away from the Super Bowl.

Rookie Evan McPherson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the fourth-seeded Bengals past the top-seeded Tennessee Titans 19-16 on Saturday to end the NFL's longest active road playoff skid.

A week after snapping a 31-year playoff victory drought, the Bengals (12-7) finally won their first road game in the postseason after losing their first seven. They reached the 1981 and 1988 Super Bowls by winning on their home field.