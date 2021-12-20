Punch-less Panthers lose kicker, and then lose to Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Carolina's punch-less offense was dealt another blow before even taking the field in a 31-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

A little over an hour before kickoff, Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was on his knees at the 20-yard line after hurting his quadriceps during warmups. He required help returning to the locker room and was ruled out from playing.

"That's not something we expected," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said.

With no one in position to attempt field goals, and receiver Brandon Zylstra taking over the kickoff duties, the Panthers (5-9) couldn't produce enough explosive plays to keep pace in losing their fourth straight and ninth in 11 outings.

"I thought the guys battled but it wasn't enough," Rhule said. "If we were able to get some more points, the whole point was to hang around and make it a game in the fourth quarter."

The Panthers instead played catch up from the opening quarter — without a place kicker. They passed up two field goal tries, went for 2 after both touchdowns and converted once, and were stopped on four of five fourth-down attempts.