Raiders headed into postseason with OT win

LAS VEGAS — It seemed only fitting the Las Vegas Raiders needed every second of an overtime game to earn their first playoff berth since 2016, a microcosm of their roller coaster season.
And as they've done five other times this season, the Raiders won on the final play of the game.
Daniel Carlson's 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime lifted Las Vegas past the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 on Sunday night and into the postseason.
And in the process, eliminated its AFC West rivals, while helping Pittsburgh advance.
Las Vegas survived Los Angeles' late-game comeback built on a series of fourth-down conversions to force overtime.
Each team made overtime field goals before Carlson's game-winner.
The Raiders won a fourth straight game and completed an incredible late-season run after losing five of their previous six.
Derek Carr completed 20 of 36 pass attempts for 186 yards, including two touchdowns. Hunter Renfrow hauled in two touchdown passes, while a visibly injured Josh Jacobs ran for a career-high 132 yards on 26 carries, including one score.
The Raiders, who had arguably more offseason and in-season distractions than any team, overcame multiple adversities and return to the playoffs for only the second time since losing to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl.
49ers clinch playoff berth in OT
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When the Los Angeles took an early 17-0 lead on the San Francisco 49ers, George Kittle had several Rams chirping their excitement in his ear about a shift in this one-sided rivalry.
"I was like, 'A lot of time up on that clock, boys,'" the 49ers' star tight end said.
No matter what jams the Niners got into this season, they were resourceful enough to get their season back on a playoff path. And once again, their winning route went right over the Rams.
The 49ers clinched a postseason berth with a 27-24 overtime victory over the NFC West champion Rams on Sunday, thanks to Robbie Gould's 24-yard field goal with 2:45 left in overtime and a game-ending interception by rookie Ambry Thomas.
San Francisco roared to a 7-2 finish to the regular season bookended by two wins over the Rams (12-5). LA won an anticlimactic division title anyway, thanks to Seattle's simultaneous victory over Arizona.
Sixth-seeded San Francisco will play at Dallas next Sunday afternoon, while the fourth-seeded Rams will host the Cardinals in the first playoff game in SoFi Stadium history next Monday night.
Saints miss wild-card spot despite win
ATLANTA — Trevor Siemian and his New Orleans teammates saw their playoff hopes end not on the field, but in their locker room.
For that cold reality to hit the team only minutes after their 30-20 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, it left the Saints with what Siemian described as "a hollow feeling."
The Saints (9-8) rushed off the field following their win to watch the final minutes of the San Francisco 49ers' 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints needed the Rams to win in order to make the playoffs.
They kept up with the Rams-49ers games on the sideline and so there was a rush to watch the ending on TV.
The Saints finished short of a wild-card spot and a fifth consecutive playoff berth.
Bills clinch AFC East title with win
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Safety Jordan Poyer and the Buffalo Bills persevered through a bumpy season to put themselves in a position to win their second consecutive AFC East title.
Not the gusting winds, the many doubters they've picked up, and especially not the injury-depleted New York Jets were going to stand in their way from completing the job of clinching Buffalo's first division title at home since 1995 on a blustery Sunday.
In essentially bookending their season with a four-game winning streak to match their 4-0 run from Weeks 2-5, the Bills (11-6) enter the playoffs as the conference's third seed and will host division-rival New England in a wild-card playoff on Saturday night.
In making their third consecutive playoff appearance, the Bills have unfinished business a year after their deepest playoff run in 27 years ended with a loss to Kansas City in the conference championship game.
Dolphins top Patriots 33-24
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — They came running off the sideline after the last play, one final sprint of the season, one final moment of joy.
The Miami Dolphins aren't going to the playoffs. But they went into the offseason happy.
Jaylen Waddle had a touchdown grab and set the NFL record for receptions in a rookie year, Tua Tagovailoa used his legs — not his arm — to get a critical first down in the final moments and the Dolphins finished their season by defeating the playoff-bound New England Patriots 33-24 on Sunday.
A team that started 1-7 won eight of its last nine games, finishing 9-8.
Xavien Howard returned an interception for a touchdown and Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and a score for Miami, which finished with a winning record for the second consecutive season and once again didn't have a playoff berth to show for it.
Brandon Bolden had two touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving — for the Patriots (10-7), who are headed to the playoffs as a wild card. But they were swept by the Dolphins for the first time since 2000 and the outcome handed the AFC East title to the Buffalo Bills.
Seahawks spoil Cardinals shot at NFC West title
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Seattle's locker room was deafeningly loud in the aftermath of Sunday's impressive win, with the bass from some speakers rattling the concrete walls in the midst of constant cheers and laughter.
The Seahawks aren't going to the playoffs. They definitely still have their pride.
Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Rashaad Penny ran for 190 yards and a touchdown, and the Seahawks spoiled a shot at the NFC West title for the Arizona Cardinals by beating them 38-30 on Sunday.
It was a back-and-forth game supplemented by a healthy dose of scoreboard watching. The Cardinals (11-6) were still in the running for the NFC West title with a win, especially since the 49ers beat the Rams.
The Cardinals will play at the Rams in the wild-card round.