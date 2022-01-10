Raiders headed into postseason with OT win

In essentially bookending their season with a four-game winning streak to match their 4-0 run from Weeks 2-5, the Bills (11-6) enter the playoffs as the conference's third seed and will host division-rival New England in a wild-card playoff on Saturday night.

In making their third consecutive playoff appearance, the Bills have unfinished business a year after their deepest playoff run in 27 years ended with a loss to Kansas City in the conference championship game.

Dolphins top Patriots 33-24

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — They came running off the sideline after the last play, one final sprint of the season, one final moment of joy.

The Miami Dolphins aren't going to the playoffs. But they went into the offseason happy.

Jaylen Waddle had a touchdown grab and set the NFL record for receptions in a rookie year, Tua Tagovailoa used his legs — not his arm — to get a critical first down in the final moments and the Dolphins finished their season by defeating the playoff-bound New England Patriots 33-24 on Sunday.

A team that started 1-7 won eight of its last nine games, finishing 9-8.