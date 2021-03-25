Former coach Houston set for L-R HOF induction on April 10

HICKORY — Former football head coach Mike Houston will be inducted into the Lenoir-Rhyne Sports Hall of Fame in a special ceremony April 10 at 10 a.m. in conjunction with the Bears’ regular-season finale versus rival Catawba, the school recently announced.

Houston was one of five members in L-R’s 2020 HOF class, but that induction ceremony was pushed to the fall of 2021 due to COVID restrictions. However, as the current coach at East Carolina, Houston's schedule conflicted with the fall ceremony date.

Houston was L-R defensive coordinator from 2007-10 before serving as head coach from 2011-13, when he posted a 29-8 record. L-R won South Atlantic Conference titles in all three of his seasons as coach after not having won one since 1994. In his final season, Houston guided the Bears to their first and still only NCAA Division II title game appearance.

The ceremony will not be open to the public but will be livestreamed on lrbears.com/watch, and Houston will also be recognized at halftime of the game that afternoon.

SAC awards sweep