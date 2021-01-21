Fowler's buzzer-beater sends L-R men past Wingate

HICKORY — Cooper Fowler's buzzer-beater sent the Lenoir-Rhyne men's basketball team to a dramatic 86-85 South Atlantic Conference home win over Wingate inside Shuford Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
Fowler rebounded Darius Simmons' 3-point attempt and caught the rebound in mid-air from the free-throw line, from where his jump shot found the bottom of the net to send L-R (6-2 SAC) to victory.
The back-and-forth game was tied at 81 with under 30 seconds to go when Rashaard Pringle hit a layup for Wingate, but Mason Hawks answered with a three-point play to give L-R an 84-83 edge with 13 seconds left.
The Bulldogs’ Francis Sio drew a foul with 6.1 seconds to play and calmly sank both free throws to put Wingate back ahead 85-84, setting the stage for Fowler's heroics.
For the second straight game, the Bears erased a 10-point deficit in the second half and came out on top. L-R trailed 74-64 with just 5:59 to play before Simmons and R.J. Gunn took over. Simmons scored nine straight points for L-R to help cut the lead to 74-73 before Gunn had six straight.
Six different players scored in double figures for the Bears: Mason Hawks (16), Gunn (16), Simmons (15), Zim Fields (13), Fowler (12) and Davion Bradford (10).
Gunn scored 13 of his 16 in the second half, and Simmons had 11 of his 15 after the break. Hawks finished with seven assists and five rebounds, and Fields was 5 for 6 from the field as was Bradford, who added three rebounds and four steals.
WOMEN
Wingate 66, L-R 61
Four Bears players reached double figures Wednesday evening at home in a losing effort. Nakia Hooks and Kennedy Weigt led L-R (1-7 SAC) with 14 points apiece, while freshman Blaikley Crooks (Freedom H.S.) added career highs of 12 points and four assists in her first collegiate start.
It was Crooks’ fourth double-digit scoring game over the last five, and she added two rebounds, two steals and sank 2 of 3 attempts from 3-point range.
L-R freshman Emily Harman posted 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. She entered the contest as the only player in the SAC averaging at least 14 points, 7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
After trailing 12-8 after one quarter, the Bears got red hot in the second, using a 9-2 run to take the lead as 3s by Crooks and Harman helped them jump in front 28-22 at the break.
Wingate took a one-point lead at the end of the third and was still up one with 30 seconds left before L-R missed three potential go-ahead and tying shots down the stretch.
Weigt made four 3s to move her one away from tying the school record for most 3s made in a career.
L-R next visits Coker on Saturday for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. with the women’s game.