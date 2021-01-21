Fowler's buzzer-beater sends L-R men past Wingate

HICKORY — Cooper Fowler's buzzer-beater sent the Lenoir-Rhyne men's basketball team to a dramatic 86-85 South Atlantic Conference home win over Wingate inside Shuford Gymnasium on Wednesday night.

Fowler rebounded Darius Simmons' 3-point attempt and caught the rebound in mid-air from the free-throw line, from where his jump shot found the bottom of the net to send L-R (6-2 SAC) to victory.

The back-and-forth game was tied at 81 with under 30 seconds to go when Rashaard Pringle hit a layup for Wingate, but Mason Hawks answered with a three-point play to give L-R an 84-83 edge with 13 seconds left.

The Bulldogs’ Francis Sio drew a foul with 6.1 seconds to play and calmly sank both free throws to put Wingate back ahead 85-84, setting the stage for Fowler's heroics.

For the second straight game, the Bears erased a 10-point deficit in the second half and came out on top. L-R trailed 74-64 with just 5:59 to play before Simmons and R.J. Gunn took over. Simmons scored nine straight points for L-R to help cut the lead to 74-73 before Gunn had six straight.

Six different players scored in double figures for the Bears: Mason Hawks (16), Gunn (16), Simmons (15), Zim Fields (13), Fowler (12) and Davion Bradford (10).