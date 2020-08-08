Fox retires as UNC baseball coach

CHAPEL HILL — Mike Fox has retired as North Carolina's baseball coach after seven trips to the College World Series, with the school promoting longtime assistant Scott Forbes to take over the program.
The school announced Fox' decision Friday after 22 seasons at his alma mater. He won 1,487 games overall in a 37-year head-coaching career, standing as college baseball's winningest active coach before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the remainder of the season in March.
In a statement, Fox, 64, said the months since opened more time for family, including a new grandchild. He is seventh on college baseball's all-time career wins list.
Forbes has spent 19 seasons on UNC's staff, including the past 15 under Fox and 10 as associate head coach. His tenure includes Fox' three ACC championships and seven CWS trips, most recently in 2018 with runner-up finishes in 2006 and 2007.
UNC: Felton out after assault
North Carolina late last week said former basketball player Jalek Felton was expelled from the UNC system and banned from campus for the next four years after as a student he violated school policy regarding sexual assault and sexual violence.
UNC released details as a result of a lawsuit brought by the Raleigh News & Observer among other media outlets.
Felton, the nephew of former Tar Heels star Raymond Felton, was a top-30 national recruit in 2017. He played just 22 games as a freshman before being suspended from the team.
Former FSU center Ojo dies
Former Florida State basketball center Michael Ojo died last week at age 27, multiple media outlets are reporting. Ojo, who stood 7-foot-1 and weighed 300 pounds, reportedly collapsed during practice for his Serbian pro team Friday and suffered a heart attack.
Ojo played for the Seminoles from 2012-2017, averaging 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds over 131 collegiate games.
29 cases after Louisville party
Louisville has dismissed three men's soccer players and suspended three others as discipline for their roles in an off-campus party last weekend that resulted in 29 positive tests for COVID-19 and four sports being paused.
Louisville on Wednesday paused workouts for men's and women's soccer, field hockey and volleyball following positive tests among members of those programs.
Cameron Wheeler, one of three three players dismissed, says he invited another student-athlete who tested negative to "hang out with us" at an off-campus house. Several uninvited student-athletes followed before members of multiple teams came in, Wheeler added.
