Franks wins Mimosa Jr Inv’l in 4-hole playoff

The Carolinas Golf Association’s inaugural Mimosa Hills Junior Invitational over the weekend featured a four-hole playoff in the boys division and a rally from five strokes behind in the girls division.
And still, all of that may have been overshadowed, at least locally, by some Sunday spectaculars from the youngest player in the field.
Alex Bock of Morganton, a Freedom High freshman who just turned 14 last month, shot a 5-under par final round of 67 in the 36-hole event to rocket up from a tie for 27th-place to start the day to as high as a third-place tie.
Bock, who had shot 72 in round one Saturday, ended up settling for a tie for sixth place three shots out of the playoff after his round, which was tied for second-lowest of the day. Bock was the only ninth-grader in the entire 83-player boys field for the event.
Bock bogeyed the first hole and was 1-over briefly until birdies at Nos. 2 and 4 — the latter on a chip-in — placed him in red figures for good. He kept rolling with red figures at Nos. 5 and 6 and made the turn at 2-under, then birdied the par 4 10th to reach 3-under. Bock got up and down for additional birdies on the par 5 12th and 14th holes to reach 5-under.
At that time, around 3 p.m. Sunday right after his final birdie of the day, Bock was tied for third place with three other golfers including the eventual champion, Nathan Franks of Roebuck, S.C., just two strokes behind Zach Adams of Charleston, S.C., and Jake Conklin of Cary.
The 67 was Bock’s lowest round ever, in a tournament or otherwise, one stroke better than his 68 earlier this month at Mimosa to qualify for this weekend’s event.
“I was very excited. I was just hoping for a top-10, top-20 finish at best and was very pleased with the result,” said Bock, who got home in time to watch the end of the PGA Tour’s BMW Championship and see his father, caddie Duane Bock, and Kevin Kisner qualify for this week’s playoff-ending Tour Championship.
Bock said his mother, Geraldine, was able to walk the course with him Sunday after she was split Saturday for round one between Alex and his older sister, Albany, who was playing one group ahead in the girls portion of the event.
“Everything was really on for me,” he added. “I chipped and putted really well down the stretch, but I also hit a lot of greens and my ball striking was really good. I was probably most proud of how I handled myself. I had never been that low under par at a tournament, but I didn’t get caught up looking forward, I just finished.”
The drama was just getting started in the boys division though.
Franks got hot with the putter on the back nine to finish 8-under. Conklin rode his strong start, birdieing three of the first seven holes, to earn his spot in the playoff. Adams, the first-round leader, slid some mid-round but eagled No. 14 and birdied 17, statistically the third-toughest hole of the week, to also finish at 8-under.
Adams poured in a long birdie putt on No. 1, the first playoff hole, and only Franks matched him. Both players then made par at Nos. 5 and 6 in the playoff before par at the par 3 ninth hole, the fourth playoff hole, proved enough for Franks to earn the win.
“I am happy to have played well, but so did everybody else,” said Franks. “I am just excited to have won.”
Andrew Swanson of Bluffton, S.C., and Collin Adams of Charlotte tied for fourth at 7-under. Also in the boys division, East Burke junior Sam Mace shot a Sunday 75 to finish even par and tie for 29th.
In the girls division, Maria Atwood of Holly Springs shot a final-round 70 to finish 1-over par for the tourney, coming back from five strokes behind to start the day to win by three.
Atwood’s back-nine 33 was the lowest nine of the week in the girls portion, and it included birdies at Nos. 10, 12, 14 and 16. She said it was spurred on by a “wake-up call” bogey at No. 9. The winner of the CGA’s 2018 Carolinas Junior Girls Championship, Atwood had been injured since June, and this was one of her first tournaments back.
“I have waited all summer for this,” she said. “It is an honor to win today. I am so happy to finally be playing again and to win makes it an even better feeling.”
Four players tied for second place at 4-over: first-round leader Kennedy Gooding of Lexington, S.C., Adrian Anderson of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Sarah Boteler of Greenville, S.C., and Ella Perna of Durham.
Mimosa member Ellie Pittman of Newland shot a final-round 77 and tied for 17th a 12-over, while Freedom seniors Christina Fisher and Albany Bock finished at 20-over and 22-over respectively.
The inaugural event was a rousing success, the CGA said.
“The CGA would like to extend a thank you to the members and staff of Mimosa Hills Golf Club, specifically to head professional Jimmy Piercy, course superintendent Dan Winters and general manager Roger Moon for their hospitality in hosting,” the group said in a release. “We would also like to thank the players and spectators for their understanding and adherence to the new COVID-19 tournament protocols.”
