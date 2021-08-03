Freedom 6th in NWC Wells Fargo

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA on Tuesday announced final Wells Fargo Conference Cup standings for the 2021-22 school year. The conference cup is based on regular-season performances within conference play, and since 1980, has recognized the best interscholastic athletic performances within each of the NCHSAA's member leagues.

In the Northwestern 3A/4A, Freedom (108 points) placed sixth out of seven teams. Hickory (129) edged Watauga (128.5) for first place, followed in order by Alexander Central, South Caldwell and St. Stephens. McDowell was seventh.

(Already announced in June by the league itself, Patton finished third, Draughn fifth and East Burke sixth in the eight-team Northwestern Foothills 2A.)

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.