Freedom bass fishing duo places 6th at national championship event

Freedom High School seniors Hunter Keller and Daniel Brackett, both members of the FHS bass fishing team, recently placed sixth in the nation at the High School Bassmaster national championship at the 160,309 acre Kentucky Lake in Birmingham, Ky., situated on the state line with Tennessee.

The duo arrived with just two days to practice prior to the event but hauled in 11 pounds and 12 ounces on day one, then backed that up with four fish for a total of 12 pounds and 6 ounces on day two, which had them sitting in fifth place.

On the final day, which including some challenging weather conditions, Keller (who will attend Erskine College to continue in the sport) and Brackett finished with their three-fish limit weighing in at 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

The duo earned a $1,000 college scholarship for their efforts.