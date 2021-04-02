Freedom blanked in the high country by undefeated Watauga, 21-0

BOONE — The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference-leading Watauga football team, which is seeking a NWC three-peat, had scored three touchdowns Thursday night while visiting Freedom was still seeking just its second first down.

The Patriots (2-3, 2-2 NWC) never recovered in their third straight loss this spring and fourth straight versus the undefeated Pioneers in the current conference alignment, 21-0.

Watauga covered 156 yards on 27 plays on its first three drives, ending each with an end-zone visit to lead by the final margin not quite midway through the second period. Carter Everett, Trey Thompson and Sebastian Best each scored from inside 10 yards out on the ground.

Freedom only got inside the Watauga 30-yard-line once, when Alec Hall’s third-period interception on one of just two Pioneer pass attempts all night helped the guests set up shop at the 20. After backing up 1 yard on two plays, FHS’ Thad Reid tossed his lone interception of the night to end the threat. That was part of a paltry 1-for-10 mark for Freedom on third down in the loss.