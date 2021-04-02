Freedom blanked in the high country by undefeated Watauga, 21-0

BOONE — The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference-leading Watauga football team, which is seeking a NWC three-peat, had scored three touchdowns Thursday night while visiting Freedom was still seeking just its second first down.
The Patriots (2-3, 2-2 NWC) never recovered in their third straight loss this spring and fourth straight versus the undefeated Pioneers in the current conference alignment, 21-0.
Watauga covered 156 yards on 27 plays on its first three drives, ending each with an end-zone visit to lead by the final margin not quite midway through the second period. Carter Everett, Trey Thompson and Sebastian Best each scored from inside 10 yards out on the ground.
Freedom only got inside the Watauga 30-yard-line once, when Alec Hall’s third-period interception on one of just two Pioneer pass attempts all night helped the guests set up shop at the 20. After backing up 1 yard on two plays, FHS’ Thad Reid tossed his lone interception of the night to end the threat. That was part of a paltry 1-for-10 mark for Freedom on third down in the loss.
The Patriots committed three turnovers but forced two. Watauga outgained Freedom 307-18 altogether, with the Pats recording negative rushing yardage one week after ending with negative passing yardage. The Pioneers ran 60 times for 293 yards and controlled time of possession by nearly 15 minutes.
Reid passed for 31 yards on eight completions, with Demarcus Lowrance’s 12 yards from scrimmage leading the way. Desmond Caldwell hauled in a game-high six catches and also tallied 126 yards on five punt or kickoff returns.
Freedom ends the season by hosting rival McDowell this week in what will be only the Pats’ second home contest of the spring.
