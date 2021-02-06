Freedom boys drop 1st regular-season game to McDowell since 2016

The host Freedom boys basketball team sustained the momentum of Friday’s win for a half, leading rival McDowell 19-13 after one period and 37-30 at the break on Saturday in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play.

But McDowell pulled ahead 46-45 after three and led most of the way in the fourth to send Freedom to a narrow 71-68 home loss.

The loss ended a Freedom seven-game win streak in the teams’ regular-season head-to-head series as FHS had not dropped a regular conference game versus McDowell in the first three years of the current conference alignment.

The Patriots last lost to McDowell in the regular season in December 2016 in Marion, though the Titans did defeat the Pats in Morganton in the NWC tournament in February 2018.

Daylin Pritchard scored a team-high 25 points for the Patriots (2-4, 2-3 NWC), and Friday's hero Saiveon Pitman joined him in double figures with 10 points.

Trey Ledford and Zaydin Pritchard added nine points apiece, Mekhi "Philly" Harris supplied seven and Quentin Rice had five.

Trent Lewis poured in a game-high 29 to lead four McDowell players in double figures.

Freedom next visits league-leading Hickory in a makeup game Monday night.