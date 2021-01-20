Freedom boys drop to 1-3 with Alexander blowout

TAYLORSVILLE — The Freedom boys basketball team dropped to 1-3 overall with its third straight loss, which came in blowout fashion at Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent Alexander Central late Tuesday, 78-48.
For the Patriots (1-2 NWC), the loss marked was their most lopsided since a 75-44 defeat at Foard on Dec. 16, 2014, their lowest offensive output since a 53-48 loss at Watauga on Feb. 11, 2016, and the first time they have lost consecutive conference games since January 2015 when they dropped three straight versus Foard, at Hickory and versus Watauga.
The Patriots had topped the Cougars in all seven meetings since AC rejoined the NWC in 2017.
In what was a rematch of last year’s NWC tournament championship contest, FHS led four times in the first half of the game that was tied 14-14 after a quarter and 26-all at the break. The Patriots’ fifth and final lead came at 29-28 just 100 seconds into the second half when sophomore Zaydin Pritchard hit his second 3-pointer of the night on an assist from Quentin Rice.
Pritchard and his brother, Daylin, a junior, accounted for all of those first 29 points into the third quarter, and scored 37 of Freedom’s first 39 points into the fourth period overall.
But by the time the last of those points went on the board, Alexander Central, which used an 11-0 spree early in the third quarter to take the lead for good, was in the midst of a 27-2 run spanning the final two frames to lead 68-39, and the starters were pulled shortly thereafter.
Daylin Pritchard (five rebounds) finished with a team-high 21 points on three made 3s and Zaydin Pritchard joined him in double digits with 16, including a quartet of treys, with a team-high six boards. Freedom tallied no points from its other three starters, shooting just 28.3 percent from the floor for the game.
The remainder of the scoring came from reserves Dyson Dellinger (five), freshman Gavin McNaughton on a late 3, Alec Hall (two) and Trey Ledford (one).
Rice finished with four assists and three rebounds, senior Saiveon Pitman had four rebounds, sophomore Philly Harris tallied three boards and junior Drew Costello grabbed a steal.
Freedom has another NWC challenge on deck with today’s home game against Hickory — the first game for the team in Crump-Rogers Gym this winter after several scheduling shuffles — which will be boys makeup games only, starting with JV action at 4:30 p.m.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.