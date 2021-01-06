Freedom boys, girls win NWC hoops openers at St. Stephens

HICKORY — The Freedom boys basketball team started the defense of its NCHSAA 3A state co-championship with a more gradual type of win at St. Stephens late Tuesday.
The Patriots eventually found their footing and began wearing down the Indians, putting together a 63-48 road triumph in what was both the season- and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference-opener for what will be a pandemic-shortened regular season.
It took Freedom’s totally new-look roster the better part of three quarters to get things rolling after leading by just one after a quarter and four at the half after briefly trailing. A couple nice plays by two sophomores gave FHS a little spark late in the third.
Still up just four at 32-28, Zaydin Pritchard took an assist from classmate Philly Harris to knock down his third 3-pointer of the night. The next trip down the floor, Pritchard returned the favor by grabbing an offensive rebound and dishing it over to Harris for a bucket.
After his successful trip to the foul line ended the third period, an athletic and-one layin on the baseline by Harris opened the final frame, with Harris’ free throw giving Freedom its first double-digit lead. Quentin Rice’s trey from the wing seconds later made the lead 48-34.
When Saint’s J.I. Ikard — the game’s leading scorer with 22 points — fouled out shortly thereafter on back-to-back charge calls, it was all but over.
Some of those big plays and big moments down the stretch seemed to define the contest.
“Throughout the game, we started pacing up,” Harris said. “A lot of us got on the floor. At the beginning, it wasn’t too much. But by the end, we hustled more and got warmed up.”
Early in the game, one of the few familiar faces on the FHS roster picked up much of the slack. Drew Costello, one of just a handful of returning varsity players for Freedom, scored six of the visitors’ first eight points. He provided the early juice alongside Daylin Pritchard, who finished with a team-high 21 points and six rebounds.
“I’ll do anything to contribute to the team,” Costello said. “We do the energy stuff all the time in practice. It’s just normal for us now.”
Costello finished with 18 points and Harris and Zaydin Pritchard had nine apiece. But some of the Patriots who didn’t pack the stat sheet quite as much caught their coach’s eye, too.
“I thought the guys we had who came off the bench played hard,” said FHS coach Clint Zimmerman. “I thought Trey Ledford and Dyson Dellinger were really good with their roles. As we develop, those roles are more and more important.”
GIRLS
Freedom 58, St. Stephens 28
Like their counterparts from the later game, the Lady Patriots (1-0 NWC) took some time to knock off the rust, too. But things really came together once they did.
Up just 14-9 midway through the second quarter, senior post Adair Garrison followed up her first basket of the game with a 3 off an assist from freshman Statlee McGee. Garrison’s second 3 came a minute later on a dish from Sarah Armentrout, then her third trey came another minute after that on a pass from Stevee McGee.
Just like that, it was 25-11 and Freedom never looked back.
“I just know not to give up,” Garrison said. “Coach (Amber) Reddick and the other coaches have really put their trust in me this year. I’ve just got to play with that role.”
“It definitely took us a while to knock the rust off,” Reddick said. “Adair’s a senior and a four-year starter. She just kind of stepped in the second quarter to knock down some shots and get us going.”
Garrison (eight rebounds), who finished with a game-high 19 points, hit another 3 in the third, then her fifth make from beyond the arc in the fourth was bookended by two triples from classmate Danisha Hemphill, who finished with 10 points despite foul trouble.
“My mindset was that I’m a senior and I need to be a leader and show that even with four fouls, I can still finish the game without fouling out and be there for my team,” Hemphill said.
Junior guard Christena Rhone (seven boards) posted 15 points for the visitors, who also got six from new starter Amighty Walker.
JV BOYS
St. Stephens 38, Freedom 32
The JV Patriots (0-1 NWC) started the season with a league loss, trailing 8-4 after a quarter and 20-16 at the half. Julian Castro led FHS with nine points, and Jackson Denton and Jordan Watkins added seven apiece.
