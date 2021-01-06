Freedom boys, girls win NWC hoops openers at St. Stephens

Like their counterparts from the later game, the Lady Patriots (1-0 NWC) took some time to knock off the rust, too. But things really came together once they did.

Up just 14-9 midway through the second quarter, senior post Adair Garrison followed up her first basket of the game with a 3 off an assist from freshman Statlee McGee. Garrison’s second 3 came a minute later on a dish from Sarah Armentrout, then her third trey came another minute after that on a pass from Stevee McGee.

Just like that, it was 25-11 and Freedom never looked back.

“I just know not to give up,” Garrison said. “Coach (Amber) Reddick and the other coaches have really put their trust in me this year. I’ve just got to play with that role.”

“It definitely took us a while to knock the rust off,” Reddick said. “Adair’s a senior and a four-year starter. She just kind of stepped in the second quarter to knock down some shots and get us going.”

Garrison (eight rebounds), who finished with a game-high 19 points, hit another 3 in the third, then her fifth make from beyond the arc in the fourth was bookended by two triples from classmate Danisha Hemphill, who finished with 10 points despite foul trouble.