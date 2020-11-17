 Skip to main content
Freedom cross country opens delayed 2020 season
H.S. cross country brief

Freedom cross country opens delayed 2020 season

BOONE — The Freedom cross country teams became the first from Burke County to participate in high school sports since the COVID-19 shutdown more than eight months ago as they ventured to Watauga late Monday for their season-opening dual meet.

Freedom logo - web only

In the girls race, the Patriots were led by sophomore Katie Deacon, who placed fifth overall with a personal-record time of 14:18.92. Classmate Colby Anderson placed 12th (12:05.12) to lead the FHS boys effort. Both the boys and girls portions were trimmed to 2 miles for the frigid event.

“The girls really ran well,” Freedom coach Robert McGimpsey said. “Like Katie, Lee Kania, our No. 2 runner, also had a PR. Sara Byrd Succop and Statlee McGee did great in their first race ever.

“Colby is another first-year runner and did a good job. Joseph Hover, our No. 2, didn't feel well but toughed out a good race. Anthony Bell set a new PR by almost 2 minutes. And Austin Hunt is basically a sprinter from the track team, so he's hanging tough.”

McGimpsey also noted that the NCHSAA 3A West Regional meet in January has been moved from Watauga to Freedom.

