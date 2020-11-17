Freedom cross country opens delayed 2020 season

BOONE — The Freedom cross country teams became the first from Burke County to participate in high school sports since the COVID-19 shutdown more than eight months ago as they ventured to Watauga late Monday for their season-opening dual meet.
In the girls race, the Patriots were led by sophomore Katie Deacon, who placed fifth overall with a personal-record time of 14:18.92. Classmate Colby Anderson placed 12th (12:05.12) to lead the FHS boys effort. Both the boys and girls portions were trimmed to 2 miles for the frigid event.
“The girls really ran well,” Freedom coach Robert McGimpsey said. “Like Katie, Lee Kania, our No. 2 runner, also had a PR. Sara Byrd Succop and Statlee McGee did great in their first race ever.
“Colby is another first-year runner and did a good job. Joseph Hover, our No. 2, didn't feel well but toughed out a good race. Anthony Bell set a new PR by almost 2 minutes. And Austin Hunt is basically a sprinter from the track team, so he's hanging tough.”
McGimpsey also noted that the NCHSAA 3A West Regional meet in January has been moved from Watauga to Freedom.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!