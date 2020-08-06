Freedom, Draughn announce new ADs

Both Freedom and Draughn high schools this week announced new athletic directors for the 2020-21 school year.
Brandon Wykle, Freedom’s AD in 2019-20, is moving to take the same role at Draughn. Wykle last summer at FHS replaced Casey Rogers, who assumed the role of school principal after seven years as AD and 13 years as boys basketball coach.
In Valdese, Wykle takes over for Doug Hallyburton, who served as AD for the last two years and has now moved back into a teaching role, Wykle said. Wykle becomes Draughn’s third different AD since Jay Murray retired just over three years ago.
Like he did at FHS, Wykle, 31, will also serve as an assistant principal at Draughn. He was born and raised in Gastonia and graduated in 2008 from Forestview High, where he played baseball. Wykle went on to earn his undergraduate degree from Western Carolina University in 2012 and completed his master’s degree from WCU as well.
In between, he coached baseball at Lincoln Charter from 2015-17.
“I am very excited about moving over to Draughn and working with the faculty and coaching staff,” Wykle said. “Just moving over from Freedom, I am looking at what we can improve over the next couple of months to make sure we give our student-athletes the best situation moving forward. I am very excited about the future of the athletic program here at Draughn.”
White, 30, is a Catawba County native and Bandys High graduate. He earned his undergraduate degree from Lenoir-Rhyne and his masters from UNC-Charlotte. Spanning his time at both Mooresville middle and high schools, White coached boys and girls soccer, football, girls basketball and track.
Last year, he moved to Burke County to become AD and assistant principal at Walter Johnson Middle. White will also be an assistant principal at Freedom.
“The biggest goal for me this first year is to try to continue to the reputation for excellence in athletics that Freedom is known for,” White said. “I’m very excited to be part of that.”
Freedom also recently announced that Danny Miller is taking over as boys soccer head coach for Larry Taylor. Miller, who has coached youth soccer locally in the past and will serve as a non-faculty coach, will be FHS’ third head coach in the sport since long-time coach David Fletcher retired in 2017.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!