Freedom falls at Hibriten, 14-13, on late 2-point conversion miss

LENOIR — Just a slipup — of the literal kind — separated the Freedom football team from its first playoff win in six years Friday night.
The No. 26 Patriots’ two-point conversion run attempt was stopped short with 3:55 to play, and host No. 7 Hibriten got the three necessary first downs on the ensuing drive to expire the game clock, hanging on for a 14-13 win in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A West playoff bracket.
After Freedom sophomore quarterback Jaylen Barnett ran around the right end, juking one tackler and slipping through another to score an 11-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1, the Patriots initially sent out the extra point kicking unit before calling a timeout and reconsidering.
On the conversion attempt, Barnett again tried the right side and — eschewing a pitchout to running back B.G. Hampton — looked like he might get in to give the Patriots the late lead but lost his footing on a cut away from a Panther defender and fell short of the goal line.
Given the feel and flow of the game — Hibriten already had a 17-play, 95-yard drive that took 8:23 off the clock and a 13-play, 58-yard series that chewed up 6:06 — the decision to go for two and the lead was a viable option for Freedom second-year coach Justin Hawn and the Patriots (5-5).
It just didn’t work out.
“We put ourselves in a position to win the game and just came up short,” Hawn said. “It’s terrible. It’s not what you want to happen. But I’m so proud of our kids for fighting.
“It was a difficult read for (Barnett). We were hoping for the pitch, but really his read told him to keep. It was just one of those situations down there that gave us a look we weren’t expecting.”
This contest was vastly different than the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener in Morganton on Oct. 1 when Hibriten won, 42-14, after the game got away from Freedom in a hurry.
But some of the same gremlins from that loss showed up again, namely with fumbles as Freedom put the ball on the ground four times, losing three.
The first came at the end of the Patriots’ first possession, a 10-play, 62-yard series that would have given the visitors the early lead but instead ended with a lost fumble at the Hibriten 5-yard line. In the second quarter, Freedom lost another fumble on a big sack near midfield that thwarted a 10-play possession that drove as deep as the Hibriten 22 before a holding penalty backed it up.
And the third lost fumble was on the initial kickoff of the second half — a familiar woe after Freedom lost two fumbles on kick returns against the Panthers last month — setting up the hosts with a short 25-yard field that they needed five plays to turn into a touchdown.
That ended up being the winning score after the teams went into the intermission tied 7-7.
Hibriten’s 7-0 lead came on the 95-yard drive that spanned the first two quarters after the first Freedom fumble as quarterback Coby Wilson cashed in from 10 yards away.
The Patriots’ first touchdown was a bit unusual, coming as a drive stalled with a goal-to-go situation at the Panthers’ 9 after eight plays and 47 yards. Drew Costello lined up for the 26-yard field goal attempt, but it was blocked. The play was not whistled dead, however, and lineman Jesus Becerra scooped up the loose ball and lateraled it to holder Avery Pollard, who scuttled 14 yards into the end zone to cap the zany play. And Costello’s extra point was good for the tie.
All things considered, it was Freedom’s best showing in a playoff game since a 55-18 first-round victory in 2015 over crosstown rival Patton, which still is the program’s most recent postseason win.
Hampton finished with 101 yards on 18 carries, Barnett finished with 56 more on 16 tries and Curt Young had an early 32-yard run as the Patriots ran for 177 yards, averaging a respectable 4.5 yards per carry as a team. Barnett also completed 7 of 8 passes for 78 yards, finding Sacred Baylor (3-39), Tavion Dula (3-20) and Pollard (1-19).
Defensively, Demarcus Lowrance led Freedom with seven tackles, including one for loss, and a fumble recovery. Pollard made six stops, Young (one for loss) had five and Chris Hensley (QB hurry) and Julian Castro registered four tackles apiece.
All but one of the aforementioned players will return for a Freedom program that made significant strides from a difficult spring 2021 season. Costello, linebacker Malikai Lloyd, wide receiver Joe Cunningham and center Caleb Morrissey were the lone seniors to play Friday.
“I’m so thankful for all they’ve done,” Hawn said. “It shows a lot about their leadership. But it also shows how our young kids are getting better. We’ve got a talented group of freshmen, sophomores and juniors who are going to build something special here at Freedom.
“They know that, and they know the hard work it’s going to take.”
Hibriten will remain at home to host No. 10 Concord this week.
