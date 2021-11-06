Freedom falls at Hibriten, 14-13, on late 2-point conversion miss

“We put ourselves in a position to win the game and just came up short,” Hawn said. “It’s terrible. It’s not what you want to happen. But I’m so proud of our kids for fighting.

“It was a difficult read for (Barnett). We were hoping for the pitch, but really his read told him to keep. It was just one of those situations down there that gave us a look we weren’t expecting.”

This contest was vastly different than the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener in Morganton on Oct. 1 when Hibriten won, 42-14, after the game got away from Freedom in a hurry.

But some of the same gremlins from that loss showed up again, namely with fumbles as Freedom put the ball on the ground four times, losing three.

The first came at the end of the Patriots’ first possession, a 10-play, 62-yard series that would have given the visitors the early lead but instead ended with a lost fumble at the Hibriten 5-yard line. In the second quarter, Freedom lost another fumble on a big sack near midfield that thwarted a 10-play possession that drove as deep as the Hibriten 22 before a holding penalty backed it up.