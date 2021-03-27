Freedom falls big again at Asheville, 48-6

ASHEVILLE — The Freedom football team was idle last week and appeared slowed by the COVID-related break from action on Friday night in the season’s lone nonconference game at Asheville, the former league rivals’ first meeting on the gridiron since 2008.
The Patriots suffered their second straight convincing loss, 48-6, scoring only on the final play as time expired on an 11-yard keeper from freshman backup quarterback Jaylen Barnett for their only major highlight of the evening.
Freedom (2-2, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) gained 87 yards on the ground in the game, but with only one pass completion for a loss of 6 yards, was held to under 100 yards of total offense in the game. Asheville dominated time of possession, getting 68 offensive snaps in the game to Freedom’s 29.
The Cougars scored twice in the first quarter and twice in the second quarter with quarterback Khalil Conley accounting for one of those on the ground and two through the air to help Asheville to a 27-0 lead at halftime. The Cougars would add three more scores in the second half with sophomore running back Jay Avery picking up the bulk of his team-leading 70 rushing yards plus two scores.
Freedom eventually replaced senior QB Thad Reid with Barnett, who also struggled to find success through the air with the one net-loss completion plus an interception, one of three turnovers for Freedom. But it was Barnett’s late dash around the left side that saved the Patriots from being blanked.
Freshman running back Justice Cunningham also provided a bright spot with a team-high 46 rushing yards.
Asheville racked up 399 total yards, completed 18 of 21 passes and committed only one turnover.
Afterward, first-year head coach Justin Hawn challenged his team’s effort level, saying it must change in order for the team to re-find the win column amid the skid after a 2-0 start.
“The number one correction that we have to make is effort,” he said. “We have to control what we can control and give maximum effort on every single play. That was one thing I was very disappointed about tonight.
“I understand a lot of our players are playing both sides of the ball and are gassed, but that’s no excuse. (Asheville) has kids going both ways too. So the biggest thing for us is effort, and that’s one thing that luckily is under our control.”
The Patriots don’t figure to find the road any easier this week when they hit in the high country to take on back-to-back defending NWC champion Watauga, which is undefeated at 4-0.
