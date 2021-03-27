Freedom falls big again at Asheville, 48-6

ASHEVILLE — The Freedom football team was idle last week and appeared slowed by the COVID-related break from action on Friday night in the season’s lone nonconference game at Asheville, the former league rivals’ first meeting on the gridiron since 2008.

The Patriots suffered their second straight convincing loss, 48-6, scoring only on the final play as time expired on an 11-yard keeper from freshman backup quarterback Jaylen Barnett for their only major highlight of the evening.

Freedom (2-2, 2-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) gained 87 yards on the ground in the game, but with only one pass completion for a loss of 6 yards, was held to under 100 yards of total offense in the game. Asheville dominated time of possession, getting 68 offensive snaps in the game to Freedom’s 29.

The Cougars scored twice in the first quarter and twice in the second quarter with quarterback Khalil Conley accounting for one of those on the ground and two through the air to help Asheville to a 27-0 lead at halftime. The Cougars would add three more scores in the second half with sophomore running back Jay Avery picking up the bulk of his team-leading 70 rushing yards plus two scores.