Freedom falls for 6th straight time vs. NWC-leading Watauga

The Freedom football team held visiting Northwestern 3A/4A Conference leader Watauga in check for a quarter Friday on senior night.
After that, it was all Pioneers in a record-extending sixth consecutive loss in the teams’ head-to-head series as Watauga won going away, 41-0.
The Patriots (4-4, 1-3 NWC) opened with the ball and punted on their only one of nine possessions all night that didn’t cross midfield, then forced Watauga into a turnover on downs as Curt Young came up with two tackles in the backfield, including one on fourth down.
But after Freedom committed a turnover on downs four plays later, the floodgates opened.
Watauga scored three touchdowns in the second period. First, Orlando Leon got loose over the middle for a 20-yard TD pass from freshman Maddox Greene. Leon then took a reverse handoff and went 61 yards up the visiting sideline to make it 14-0. Finally, Greene capped an eight-play, 55-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run.
Greene found his way back into the end zone on runs covering 15 and 71 yards in the third period before Will Curtis’ 1-yard run with 4:48 to play capped the scoring.
Though Freedom regularly visited Watauga territory, it never got inside the guests’ 36-yard line. The Patriots were led by sophomore quarterback Jaylen Barnett’s 15 carries for 51 yards, and junior running back BG Hampton added 10 attempts for 48 yards on the ground.
Barnett completed 6 of 13 passes for three yards. Greene (126 rushing yards; 5 for 5, 70 yards passing) and Trey Thompson (101 rush yards) led the Watauga attack as the Pioneers outgained the Patriots 436-133.
Hampton and Demarcus Lowrance also had tackles for loss, and Avery Pollard forced a fumble that Julian Castro recovered to lead the FHS defense. Chris Hensley’s early second-quarter 28-yard kickoff return provided a special teams highlight.
Each of FHS’ last three shutout losses have now come against Watauga.
The Patriots have had just two seasons out of 48 all-time in which they won only one conference game. To avoid that number growing to three, Freedom needs to win at Alexander Central in this week’s regular-season finale.
