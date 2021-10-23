Freedom falls for 6th straight time vs. NWC-leading Watauga

The Freedom football team held visiting Northwestern 3A/4A Conference leader Watauga in check for a quarter Friday on senior night.

After that, it was all Pioneers in a record-extending sixth consecutive loss in the teams’ head-to-head series as Watauga won going away, 41-0.

The Patriots (4-4, 1-3 NWC) opened with the ball and punted on their only one of nine possessions all night that didn’t cross midfield, then forced Watauga into a turnover on downs as Curt Young came up with two tackles in the backfield, including one on fourth down.

But after Freedom committed a turnover on downs four plays later, the floodgates opened.

Watauga scored three touchdowns in the second period. First, Orlando Leon got loose over the middle for a 20-yard TD pass from freshman Maddox Greene. Leon then took a reverse handoff and went 61 yards up the visiting sideline to make it 14-0. Finally, Greene capped an eight-play, 55-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run.

Greene found his way back into the end zone on runs covering 15 and 71 yards in the third period before Will Curtis’ 1-yard run with 4:48 to play capped the scoring.