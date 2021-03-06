Freedom finds run game vs. Hickory, rallies from 4th-quarter hole

For the second game in a row, the Freedom football team found itself with a slim lead late and the need for a big play on defense to stem the tide.
Again, the playmaking Patriot D had it covered.
With a six-point advantage and just more than 5 minutes to go, Freedom halted a promising Hickory drive when Avery Pollard’s big hit knocked the ball loose and Jadden Corpening fell on the fumble. A late TD run sealed the Patriots’ Senior Night home win, 28-16, in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play on Friday.
Trailing 16-14 late in the third after a 25-yard Hickory field goal, the Patriots got the ball back and drove 80 yards on 11 plays spanning the final two periods — including a number of big Demarcus Lowrance runs and a 27-yard completion from Thad Reid to Desmond Caldwell — cashing in from a yard away on a Reid QB sneak to retake a lead that once had been 14-0 before being trimmed to just a point by halftime.
The Red Tornadoes’ ensuing drive was thwarted by a first-down penalty, but Freedom only earned one first down on its next series, a 12-yard BG Hampton run, before stalling out at its own 29.
After a short punt set up Hickory on the hosts’ side of the field with 6:28 to play, quarterback Nick Everhart scrambled for 16 yards on first down before completing to running back Josiah Edwards out of the backfield for four more yards. But when Everhart tried to take off again, the Patriots were waiting.
“It was really big for our team. I saw him scrambling off the left edge, and I just came up and hit him,” Pollard said. “I tried to knock the ball out, and Jadden and my team got on it.”
Added Corpening: “That was big for me, because this is really my first time playing varsity and starting. I’ve loved the game for a long time, so to get an opportunity like that — AP set me up. ‘Go, go, you’ve got to get it.’ It’s mine. It’s nobody else’s.”
The key turnover set up a six-play, 78-yard touchdown drive, with those final 26 yards coming when Lowrance broke free on third-and-16 to seal it for Freedom. A week after scoring a defensive touchdown, Lowrance became the focal point of the offense and made it count, running for a game-high 108 yards on 21 carries.
Hampton was equally effective as a bruiser, plowing through Hickory defenders for 76 yards on nine carries, including a 22-yard TD in the first quarter. His ensuing two-point conversion run made it 14-0, and he added the two-pointer after Reid’s sneak to make it 22-16, as well.
“You’ve just got to work hard every practice and it’s going to pay off,” Hampton said. “Shout-out to our line — we wouldn’t be nothing without our line. I want to give a thank-you to them, because it wouldn’t have ever happened without them.
“It feels amazing. Last week, we really couldn’t run the ball a lot. But to come out this week and run the ball, it was great.”
FHS first-year head coach Justin Hawn, whose team moved to 2-0 in the NWC, also gave credit to the road-grading offensive line of Corpening, Caleb Morrissey, Dylan Edwards, Eli Thomas and Trenton Coffey, who often made it to the second and third level of the defense on their run blocks.
A week after a dismal 14-yard team rushing performance, FHS racked up 190 ground yards.
“I think the tone is really set by that offensive line,” Hawn said. “The commitment this week was to really get nasty up front. We thought we really didn’t have an identity last week, so we had to establish that this week. With some injuries, you have kids like BG and Demarcus who stepped up and made big plays in big spots. And those are also kids who go both ways, so they’re fighting fatigue, they’re fighting a tough defense, they’re fighting a lot of things, and they just came up huge for us tonight.”
Caldwell had the first TD of the night, a nine-yard pass from Reid. His 39 yards on three catches were enough to put him at 2,518 for his career, good enough to surpass former Patriot Khris Gardin’s county yardage mark on the 27-yarder. His TD puts him just two shy of Gardin’s county record for career receiving scores.
“It’s just a blessing, for real,” Caldwell said. “I just do what I can do to help my team. Yardage really ain’t a thing to me. If I can help my team, that’s what I’m going to do.”
Reid finished with 117 yards on 13 of 22 passing, also hitting Damien Dula (5-34), Sacred Baylor (3-44) and Alec Hall. Cam Silvers added to the rushing total.
Pollard was Freedom’s leading tackler with nine, including one for loss. Cam Silvers notched eight tackles with a sack and additional stop for loss, along with two forced fumbles. Chris Hensley made six stops (two for loss) with a quarterback hurry. Lowrance, Hampton, Trey Wilfong and Gabe Longsoldier had additional tackles for loss. Baylor (two), Dula and Caldwell (blocked extra point) had pass breakups.
The Patriots hit the road again this Friday to visit an 0-2 Alexander Central team that was the preseason pick to win the league.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.