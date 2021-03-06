Freedom finds run game vs. Hickory, rallies from 4th-quarter hole

“It was really big for our team. I saw him scrambling off the left edge, and I just came up and hit him,” Pollard said. “I tried to knock the ball out, and Jadden and my team got on it.”

Added Corpening: “That was big for me, because this is really my first time playing varsity and starting. I’ve loved the game for a long time, so to get an opportunity like that — AP set me up. ‘Go, go, you’ve got to get it.’ It’s mine. It’s nobody else’s.”

The key turnover set up a six-play, 78-yard touchdown drive, with those final 26 yards coming when Lowrance broke free on third-and-16 to seal it for Freedom. A week after scoring a defensive touchdown, Lowrance became the focal point of the offense and made it count, running for a game-high 108 yards on 21 carries.

Hampton was equally effective as a bruiser, plowing through Hickory defenders for 76 yards on nine carries, including a 22-yard TD in the first quarter. His ensuing two-point conversion run made it 14-0, and he added the two-pointer after Reid’s sneak to make it 22-16, as well.

“You’ve just got to work hard every practice and it’s going to pay off,” Hampton said. “Shout-out to our line — we wouldn’t be nothing without our line. I want to give a thank-you to them, because it wouldn’t have ever happened without them.