Freedom football games vs. South Caldwell postponed

Freedom’s varsity and JV football contests versus Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent South Caldwell scheduled for this week have been postponed, the school said Tuesday.

The FHS varsity team (2-1 NWC) was slated to host the Spartans on Friday, a day after the JV Patriots (0-2 NWC) would have visited South Caldwell on Thursday.

“Due to COVID-related circumstances, both the JV and varsity football games versus South Caldwell will be postponed,” said Freedom athletic director Jordan White in an email. “We will announce a makeup date for these games as soon as we have them confirmed.”

The plan is to make up the games, which means Freedom (with no bye week this season) may have to reschedule both one or two JV and varsity games to accommodate squeezing in the games vs. the Spartans.

Freedom’s homecoming ceremony will go on as planned at Patriots Stadium at 7 p.m. this Friday, White said.

“We plan to have an open gate for this event and all who hope to attend may do so,” White said. “COVID guidelines and restrictions such as social distancing, wearing masks and stadium capacity will be in place for this event. The gate will open at 6:30 p.m.”