Freedom girls 5-0 after beating Watauga

Making up for lost time, the Freedom girls basketball team played its second of three games this week on Wednesday night and handily beat visiting Watauga, 53-32.
Like half the teams in the county now, the Lady Patriots have dealt with two separate quarantines that have set their season back by several weeks.
Five-time defending Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion Freedom (5-0) plays again tonight at home in perhaps its biggest remaining game, a first meeting of the season versus third-place Alexander Central (5-2). The Lady Pats are not scheduled to play second-place Hickory (4-1) again this regular season among their three games next week to end it.
Freedom won Wednesday despite playing without four-year starting forward Adair Garrison, a 2021 Appalachian State recruit who is expected to be back tonight.
“I was really proud of them,” Freedom coach Amber Reddick said after the win. “Coming off a month layoff and the three-game week is not easy, so I was just super proud of how we responded.”
Five Freedom players scored in the opening half, which ended with the hosts up 25-10 despite three key players also collecting three fouls apiece.
The Lady Patriots continued to stretch out the lead in the second half with Danisha Hemphill and Amighty Walker taking care of the points while Hemphill and Lee Kania crashed the boards. A quick 7-0 blitz by the Lady Pioneers to begin the final quarter was all Freedom needed to withstand to coast to the victory.
Freedom got outstanding performances from several players on the floor and off the glass. Hemphill, a senior, stole the show, stopping one rebound shy of a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds one day after scoring 30.
Fellow senior Kania (two points) added nine boards of her own and Christena Rhone also hit double figures in points with 10. Fellow starters Walker added eight points and Stevee McGee scored seven.
No Watauga player scored more than seven points.
“I’m most proud of the rebounding job we did tonight,” Reddick added. “As long as we do our job on the defensive end and rebound, the shots will go how they go.”
