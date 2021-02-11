Freedom girls 5-0 after beating Watauga

Making up for lost time, the Freedom girls basketball team played its second of three games this week on Wednesday night and handily beat visiting Watauga, 53-32.

Like half the teams in the county now, the Lady Patriots have dealt with two separate quarantines that have set their season back by several weeks.

Five-time defending Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion Freedom (5-0) plays again tonight at home in perhaps its biggest remaining game, a first meeting of the season versus third-place Alexander Central (5-2). The Lady Pats are not scheduled to play second-place Hickory (4-1) again this regular season among their three games next week to end it.

Freedom won Wednesday despite playing without four-year starting forward Adair Garrison, a 2021 Appalachian State recruit who is expected to be back tonight.

“I was really proud of them,” Freedom coach Amber Reddick said after the win. “Coming off a month layoff and the three-game week is not easy, so I was just super proud of how we responded.”

Five Freedom players scored in the opening half, which ended with the hosts up 25-10 despite three key players also collecting three fouls apiece.