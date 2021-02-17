Freedom girls clinch 23rd straight playoff berth

BOONE — Three players each scored 16 points or more as the Freedom girls basketball team defeated Watauga on the road late Tuesday, 68-48, to sew up a 23rd consecutive NCHSAA state playoff appearance.
The Lady Patriots (7-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) with one more win late Wednesday versus St. Stephens or Friday at McDowell can clinch the league’s No. 1 playoff seed as next week they will seek to add to a program- and county-record 14 straight seasons with at least one playoff victory.
Freedom has won five straight league titles and 23 all-time, seven under 17th-year coach Amber Reddick, and Tuesday’s win propelled the Lady Pats to a 93-1 league mark dating back to January 2015, a number that includes 49 straight NWC triumphs currently.
FHS’ only loss in that span came against Watauga, who pushed the guests for one quarter Tuesday. After the contest was tied 13-all through 8 minutes, Freedom surged to a 35-26 halftime lead and put the game away with a decisive 22-3 third-quarter advantage.
Senior guard Danisha Hemphill paced Freedom with 26 points. Hemphill is averaging 24.7 ppg in the last four games since Freedom returned from a long break.
Junior Stevee McGee added a career-high 17 points, and classmate Christena Rhone put up 16. Adair Garrison tallied five points, and Sarah Armentrout and Tyre Wilkerson tacked on two each.
Chelsi Hodges (16 points) and Charlotte Torgerson (13) led the Pioneers.
Boys schedule shuffled
The Freedom boys were set to return from quarantine late Wednesday versus St. Stephens and also announced schedule changes for the rest of the final week.
The Patriots’ final game was switched after Friday’s scheduled opponent, McDowell, shut down its JV and varsity boys teams amid an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests. The Patriots (2-4, 2-3 NWC) instead visit first-place Hickory tonight and last-place Watauga on Friday to end the year.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.