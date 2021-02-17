Freedom girls clinch 23rd straight playoff berth

BOONE — Three players each scored 16 points or more as the Freedom girls basketball team defeated Watauga on the road late Tuesday, 68-48, to sew up a 23rd consecutive NCHSAA state playoff appearance.

The Lady Patriots (7-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) with one more win late Wednesday versus St. Stephens or Friday at McDowell can clinch the league’s No. 1 playoff seed as next week they will seek to add to a program- and county-record 14 straight seasons with at least one playoff victory.

Freedom has won five straight league titles and 23 all-time, seven under 17th-year coach Amber Reddick, and Tuesday’s win propelled the Lady Pats to a 93-1 league mark dating back to January 2015, a number that includes 49 straight NWC triumphs currently.

FHS’ only loss in that span came against Watauga, who pushed the guests for one quarter Tuesday. After the contest was tied 13-all through 8 minutes, Freedom surged to a 35-26 halftime lead and put the game away with a decisive 22-3 third-quarter advantage.

Senior guard Danisha Hemphill paced Freedom with 26 points. Hemphill is averaging 24.7 ppg in the last four games since Freedom returned from a long break.