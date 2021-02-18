Freedom girls seal 6th straight NWC title

“My mom played here, so just keeping that tradition going was important,” the App State 2021 recruit Garrison said. “The coaches coached me better than anybody else, they were looking out for my future and because of them they have really helped me out a lot with (college) exposure. But also playing under such a successful program and just being a part of that, it makes you feel special.”

Freedom led 16-1 before the Indians rallied to take a 33-22 deficit to halftime. The hosts then started off the second half with a 9-1 run and widened the gap the rest of the way.

Tyre Wilkerson added a season-best nine points, Stevee McGee and Christena Rhone scored seven each and Lee Kania went for six.

The Lady Pats play at McDowell on Friday to end the regular season.

BOYS

Freedom 62, St. Stephens 54

The Patriots (3-4, 3-3 NWC) made their way back onto the court for the first time in 11 days on Wednesday and celebrated their return with a victory thanks to the hot shooting of brothers Zaydin Pritchard (career-high 25 points) and Daylin Pritchard (16).