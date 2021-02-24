Freedom girls top N. Buncombe, advance in playoffs once again

It may have been a strange high school basketball season, but the state playoffs are here now, and some things never change.

The No. 1 seed Freedom girls basketball team led No. 16 North Buncombe 23-22 at halftime Tuesday night in the teams’ NCHSAA 3A West first-round game, then used a 15-0 scoring run that lasted into the fourth quarter to claim a 48-35 victory.

It extends the Lady Patriots’ streak to 15 years with at least one postseason win, and the win was No. 1,001 overall for the program in 48 seasons, four days after crossing the millennium milestone to close the regular season over rival McDowell.

Freedom’s all-time record in the sport is 1,001-275, for a .784 winning percentage, a number that is even higher under 17th year head coach Amber Reddick, who is now 374-93 (.801) from the sideline.

It was the 511th Freedom win that Reddick has been part of spanning her time as a Lady Patriots’ player, assistant coach and head coach.