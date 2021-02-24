Freedom girls top N. Buncombe, advance in playoffs once again

It may have been a strange high school basketball season, but the state playoffs are here now, and some things never change.
The No. 1 seed Freedom girls basketball team led No. 16 North Buncombe 23-22 at halftime Tuesday night in the teams’ NCHSAA 3A West first-round game, then used a 15-0 scoring run that lasted into the fourth quarter to claim a 48-35 victory.
It extends the Lady Patriots’ streak to 15 years with at least one postseason win, and the win was No. 1,001 overall for the program in 48 seasons, four days after crossing the millennium milestone to close the regular season over rival McDowell.
Freedom’s all-time record in the sport is 1,001-275, for a .784 winning percentage, a number that is even higher under 17th year head coach Amber Reddick, who is now 374-93 (.801) from the sideline.
It was the 511th Freedom win that Reddick has been part of spanning her time as a Lady Patriots’ player, assistant coach and head coach.
“You have to remind yourself not to take it for granted,” Reddick said of the program’s success. “Being here as a player and being part of the tradition, the success and then having the opportunity to be able to help carry that on as a coach you can easily get spoiled so you do have to remind yourself to just stop and enjoy it.
“You might have been doing this a long time, but this might be one player’s first trip to the playoffs or their first experience in varsity.”
North Buncombe led midway through the opening period Tuesday, but Freedom (10-0) persevered behind timely baskets from seniors Adair Garrison and Danisha Hemphill and took over the advantage, 12-7 after 8 minutes were complete.
The Black Hawks outscored Freedom 15-11 in the second before the Lady Pats’ decisive spurt. The hosts jumped ahead by nine points, 36-27, through three periods as they held North Buncombe to five points in the frame.
The Lady Pats forced North Buncombe to keep the ball on the perimeter and not take advantage of its size and athleticism down low with Karlyn Pickens and Samantha Davis. The Lady Hawks were then pressured to shoot from outside, especially when their deficit grew, and were not able to knock down shots.
Freedom slowed the game down and clutched on to its lead, letting the clock run down and ultimately out for the postseason victory.
Garrison and Hemphill scored 13 points apiece to lead Freedom, while underclassmen and fellow starters Stevee McGee added nine, Amighty Walker seven and Christena Rhone six.
Pickens co-led the Hawks with nine points as they had four players score seven or more but no one reach double figures.
“This year, more than anything, has taught me stop and enjoy it,” Reddick added. “(This year) you never knew when it was your last game or last practice, and I have thoroughly enjoyed this group of girls and watching them come together. So even though it’s 17 years in (for me), it’s still just as special to me to be able to make the playoffs and be here.”
Burke County’s lone survivor into round two, Freedom next hosts No. 9 Asheville today at 6 p.m., eyeing a seventh trip to the regional semifinal round in the last eight seasons.
