Freedom grad Birchfield leaving Navy for Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Former standout Freedom quarterback Jayden Birchfield is leaving Navy football for Hampton.
Birchfield’s family and Hampton head coach Robert Prunty made the announcement on social media Thursday. Birchfield is joining the Pirates to play quarterback, according to Hampton’s graphic posted along with the signing.
The 2020 FHS graduate spent most of the past year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School. Birchfield received an offer from Navy in April 2019, committed to the Midshipmen the next month and signed that December.
Birchfield shared the Burke County player of the year award each of his three seasons as the Patriots’ starting signal-caller and was the back-to-back Northwestern 3A/4A Conference offensive player of the year his final two campaigns.
He holds a slew of county records, including career passing yards (8,288), career total offensive yards (8,931), career passing touchdowns (81), career total offensive scores (117), single-season passing yards (3,244), single-game passing TDs (six) and passing yards (445) and single-game total TDs (seven).
The Pirates, members of the NCAA’s Division I FCS, went 5-7 overall and 1-5 in their debut in Big South Conference play during their most recent season in 2019. They opted out of football for both the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021 amid the pandemic.
Birchfield's closest game to home in the new conference will be at Gardner-Webb.
He would have had another game not too much further away, vs. Presbyterian and the quarterback with whom he shared county player of the year in '19 as seniors, Braxton Cox, but the Blue Hose have left the Big South and joined the Pioneer League in football. Cox owns the one county passing record that Birchfield now doesn't, having thrown for 34 TDs in '19 to top both Birchfield's mark of 30 from 2017 (a record previously shared with Michael Helms from 2010).