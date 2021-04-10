Freedom loses to McDowell for 1st time since 2008

The Freedom football team’s freefall to end a dismal 2021 spring season culminated with its first loss to McDowell since 2008, a 30-6 defeat on Friday at home to end the abbreviated schedule.

The Patriots (2-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) had won five in a row in the series since 2009 by a combined 191-51 margin, but ended the four-year run of the renewed conference rivalry on a sour note as the Titans return to a mountain league under a new NCHSAA conference alignment.

By winning percentage, spring 2021 also is the Pats’ worst season finish since 2008’s 3-8 mark. Freedom won its first two games of the spring before losing four straight in blowout fashion to end the campaign, and also missed out on what would have been a third home contest versus South Caldwell due to COVID-19 issues.

FHS struck first Friday night, capping a 10-play, 67-yard game-opening drive with Desmond Caldwell’s remarkable juggling end zone catch in traffic on a 26-yard toss from Thad Reid. After the defense forced a punt, FHS appeared on its way to another score when a 29-yard connection between Reid and Caldwell ended past midfield, but the Pats were intercepted the next play.