Freedom loses to McDowell for 1st time since 2008

The Freedom football team’s freefall to end a dismal 2021 spring season culminated with its first loss to McDowell since 2008, a 30-6 defeat on Friday at home to end the abbreviated schedule.
The Patriots (2-4 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) had won five in a row in the series since 2009 by a combined 191-51 margin, but ended the four-year run of the renewed conference rivalry on a sour note as the Titans return to a mountain league under a new NCHSAA conference alignment.
By winning percentage, spring 2021 also is the Pats’ worst season finish since 2008’s 3-8 mark. Freedom won its first two games of the spring before losing four straight in blowout fashion to end the campaign, and also missed out on what would have been a third home contest versus South Caldwell due to COVID-19 issues.
FHS struck first Friday night, capping a 10-play, 67-yard game-opening drive with Desmond Caldwell’s remarkable juggling end zone catch in traffic on a 26-yard toss from Thad Reid. After the defense forced a punt, FHS appeared on its way to another score when a 29-yard connection between Reid and Caldwell ended past midfield, but the Pats were intercepted the next play.
It was all Titans from there as Grayson Blackwelder’s 48-yard return on the pick set up a one-play scoring drive, a 10-yard run by Seth Baird. After McDowell’s defense forced a punt, the offense rolled again on the next drive, pushing 49 yards on 10 plays spanning the opening two quarters for a one-yard Helon Alvarado TD dive and a 14-0 advantage.
After a Freedom turnover on downs, the Titans’ next drive ended in a fumble recovered by BG Hampton, but nothing came of it as the offense went three-and-out.
McDowell added another touchdown on the second drive out of halftime, a 9-yard Baird run, then Baird added a 23-yard field goal in the fourth. The visitors’ last series of the game ended with a 15-yard TD pass from Gabe Marsh to Riley Moore to set the final margin.
After the opening-drive TD, Freedom’s offense never found the red zone again. In fact, the only other times the Patriots entered McDowell territory were the fourth-down stop at the McDowell 32 and the game-ending drive, which finished up at the Titans’ 33.
Caldwell caught six passes for 77 yards. He ends his prep career as the county’s all-time leading receiver in yardage with 2,602. Caldwell caught 31 career TD passes, leaving him one shy of former Freedom standout Khris Gardin’s county record in that category.
Fellow senior Damien Dula added 50 yards on four receptions and Sacred Baylor had 30 yards on five catches as Reid finished 15 of 23 for 151 yards through the air. Demarcus Lowrance led Freedom on the ground with 19 yards on eight attempts and freshman backup QB Jaylen Barnett ran for 13 yards on four carries, also completing one pass.
The Titans won despite 12 penalties for 115 yards, including five of the 15-yard variety.
McDowell ran the ball 47 times for 211 yards, led by Baird (7-50), Jacob Pearson (12-44), Quantavian Moore (12-41), Marsh (10-48) and Blackwelder (5-27). Riley Moore caught three passes for 47 yards and Marsh finished 4 of 6 passing.
Hall led the Freedom defense with 10 tackles. Cam Silvers had eight stops and Lowrance made six, including one for loss, with a forced fumble. Dula registered four tackles (one for loss) and a pass breakup and Chris Hensley had four stops and a quarterback hurry. Hampton added a sack to his fumble recovery and Avery Pollard had a tackle in the backfield.
The NCHSAA 3A and 4A football playoffs start this coming Friday, though both the Patriots and Titans were poised to be on the outside looking in when the brackets were set late Saturday.
